The Renewable Energy series includes the five seminars hosted by Belfast’s A&L Goodbody and the Women In Renewables event in association with Shoosmiths.

Aiming to shine a light on the people and teams who are pushing boundaries and shaping the future of the UK PR profession, the shortlisting recognising the strategic value of the series and the impact RenewableNI has made to diversity in the sector’s events.

Each of the Renewable Energy seminars focuses on a key area of the renewable energy sector including building Northern Ireland’s offshore wind industry, developing Northern Ireland’s grid and infrastructure and the NI planning system.

An energy specialist lawyer from A&L Goodbody provides a legal update on relevant cases for each topic. RenewableNI provides an overview of the renewable energy sector before specialist guests deliver the key presentation. This is followed by an ended Q&A session with all the panel with questions from the audience.

The Women in Renewables event was the first all-female event in the renewable energy sector in UK and Ireland. Held on International Women’s Day in March, 100 females came together to discuss how we could improve diversity and inclusion in the industry. Guests heard from an all-female panel of experts, chaired by Ruth Forbes, Shoosmiths, before breaking into round table discussions.

Judith Rance, communications and events manager at RenewableNI, said: “In the absence of the Northern Ireland Assembly, the Renewable Energy Series allowed RenewableNI to engage closely with policymakers, industry experts and interested parties. Tickets for the events booked up in a couple of days with waiting lists always in place. They have created a buzz of social media after each session ensuring the renewable electricity industry is able to gain coverage in traditional media.”

The next Renewable Energy seminar is scheduled for Tuesday, September 5.

The CIPR Pride Awards are on Friday, October 13.