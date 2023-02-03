Master brewer, distiller and leading restaurateur James Huey is the driving force behind Northern Ireland’s inaugural Stout and Oyster Festival.

A major event in this LegenDerry Food Month, the Festival is highlighting Londonderry’s vibrant food and hospitality scene.

Founder and owner of Walled City Brewery at Ebrington, James has won widespread acclaim for his outstanding contribution to the local community and economy as a brewer of beers, distiller of Amelia Earhart Gin and as the owner of a multi-award winning restaurant.

In addition, James and his team at the brewery operate schools for home brewers and gin enthusiasts.

The festival, which takes place on the weekend of February 24-25, celebrates the Lough Foyle native Irish oyster and a unique stout that’s brewed by James using oyster shells in the process.

The Foyster Stout, first launched in 2020 by James and Conor Doherty, one of the organisers of SissyFest, a celebration of local craft beers, will be featured with the unique flat oysters in the brewery’s recently opened taproom.

James, who founded the brewery in 2015 with wife Louise, explains: “Our Foyster Stout has helped in focusing the attention of younger drinkers in particular on Londonderry’s own flat oyster that was once widely consumed throughout the north west and is now recovering its popularity especially with local chefs. The oysters have been exported to France for generations.

“Having recently launched our new taproom showcasing the best of local produce, we truly understand the value of collaborating with our business neighbours and the endless advantages thus brings.

“Foyster Stout is something quite different because of its provenance of its ingredients especially the wild oysters grown in Lough Foyle. It’s a true pearl of the Foyle We use the complete oyster to help clarify the stout, which is also packed with protein.”

The unique stout doesn’t taste of or have the aroma of oysters. It’s a creamy, decadent stout. it’s very subtle, the first made from the oysters.

Native flat oysters occur naturally on lough’s shallow sea bed and are now mostly exported to Spain. It has become symbolic of the food scene in Londonderry. A once abundant resource was in real danger of dying out before a major effort was made to help it flourish once again.

Foyster Stout celebrates the historic Foyle Native Flat Oyster

In the 1800s, European native oysters from Lough Foyle and Carlingford were exported in large numbers to markets mainly in England. The earliest record shows that Lough Foyle oysters were being sent via steamship to Liverpool as far back as 1832.

The oysters now sustain a buoyant local fishing fleet, with local chefs embracing this delicious product and making it the star of some of their dishes.

Today, Lough Foyle continues to support a traditional wild fishery and one of the last remaining populations of European native oysters. The fishery lands between 100 and 200 tonnes every year. Most of these are exported to continental Europe.

Walled City Brewery, now one the most dynamic and successful here, has developed a reputation for innovative beers, especially those reflecting the city’s rich and traditions. Beers have been named after Londonderry’s colourful history.

James Huey founded the pioneering Walled City Brewery in Londonderry in 2015 with wife Louise

Boom harks back to the Siege in the 17th century and Stitch to the area’s history as a global manufacturer of shirts. They also include a unique beer based on a recipe from 1689 that James found in the city’s archives and special brews highlighting the hugely successful Derry Girls TV series.

James, previously a brewer at Guinness, continues: “When my wife and I opened the brewery in May 2015, we had no idea of the success that would follow, although it hasn’t come without lots of hard work and dedication.

“The launch of Love LegenDerry Food Month is an extremely exciting opportunity for everyone involved in the food and drink business in Londonderry and the wider region. We are delighted to have the chance to join forces with local producers and chefs alike to really showcase the amazing array of food and drink experiences on offer here.”

The city’s status as an international foodie destination will be in focus during the month-long campaign to celebrate the North West’s outstanding food and drink, and the people who produce it. The campaign has been launched by the LegenDerry Food Network in partnership with Derry City and Strabane District Council and Visit Derry and feature a series of special events and a tasty food experiences.

