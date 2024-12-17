Frames will be restored to its former glory, offering a pool experience that harks back to its heyday when it was one of the largest pool halls in the UK

Northern Ireland hospitality group The Jar Ltd has unveiled its latest venture, The Watson, an exciting new bar and entertainment complex in Belfast City Centre.

Representing an initial £3.5 million investment and creating 40 new jobs, The Watson will provide a one-of-a-kind experience, bringing multiple venues together under one historic roof. A further £1.5 million investment is planned for phase two, set to open in Spring 2025, promising even more to come.

Located at Little Donegall Street, The Watson will feature multiple venues, each with its own identity including The Library Café & Cocktail Bar, and The Watson Draught House.

The Watson will also be home to the revival of Frames Pool Hall, a Belfast institution known for its legendary status in the 1980s. Frames will be restored to its former glory, offering a pool experience that harks back to its heyday when it was one of the largest pool halls in the UK. The complex will feature live music and DJs throughout the week, ensuring a dynamic atmosphere that caters to all tastes.

David Neely, operations manager at Jar Ltd, said: “This has been a huge undertaking and a dream project for us at Jar Ltd. The Watson has been years in the making, and we’re so proud to see it coming to life. This venue is designed to be a destination in every sense of the word, offering something for everyone under one historic roof. We can’t wait for people to experience it.”

David continued: “The Watson is more than just a bar or entertainment space, it’s a celebration of Belfast’s vibrant culture and history. Our aim was to create a venue where people can come together, whether they’re enjoying live music, discovering our curated cocktail list, or experiencing the revival of Frames Pool Hall. Every detail has been carefully considered to make The Watson a place where locals and visitors alike will feel connected to the city, its heritage, and its future.”

The Watson is housed in the iconic Library House building, which has been a landmark of Belfast since the late 19th century. Known locally as the ‘Smoothing Iron’ due to its distinctive wedge-like shape, the building was designed by William J. Fennell for Robert Watson & Co., a renowned cabinet-making and upholstery business.

Completed in two phases between 1898 and 1907, the structure served as a furniture showroom and factory, with its products, including the famous Watson beds, gracing royal residences and even the Titanic.

Architect Orla Maguire of Oscar & Oscar Interior Design & Architecture highlighted the careful consideration given to preserving the building’s legacy: “Our goal was to honour the incredible history of Library House while reimagining it as a modern, multi-faceted venue. Every space within The Watson has its own vibe and identity, and we want visitors to be captivated by the seamless blend of heritage and innovation. This is a building with stories to tell, and we’re excited to write its next chapter.”

Phase Two of the development is already underway, with the addition of Watson’s Wine Warehouse opening late Spring 2025 on the ground floor. This premium off-sales will feature the city centre’s most extensive selection of wines and beers, further enhancing The Watson’s reputation as a must-visit destination. There will also be the additional of additional pool space opening in early 2025.