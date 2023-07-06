Northern Ireland retail and leisure destination Victoria Square has secured the region’s first standalone store for lifestyle brand, The White Company.

Set to launch this autumn, The White Company will bring its full offer to Belfast, from its famous cotton bedding and cashmere to fragrances, sleepwear, and gifts. Known for its affordable yet designer-quality ranges, The White Company specialises in stylish products, which are made to be well-loved, long-lasting, and used every day.

The new regional debut store will be located on the Lower Ground level covering a total 4,900 sq ft, trading from 2,700 sq ft, alongside Reiss, Ted Baker, and Sweaty Betty.

Russell Banham, UK head at Commerz Real, said: “Victoria Square has celebrated some significant new and exclusive retail launches and we are pleased to be welcoming the regional debut of the aspirational homeware and lifestyle brand, The White Company. This signing marks Victoria Square’s continued growth and appeal to premium brands who seek to engage with our catchment.”

Sarah King, director of property at The White Company, added: “The new Belfast location is an important opening for The White Company this year and one we identified as a key part of our UK expansion plans. Victoria Square provides a perfect opportunity for our growth and as site for our first store in Northern Ireland.”

The White Company will join brands such as Gilly Hicks, Goldsmiths, Gym+Coffee and Sweaty Betty, all of which have selected Victoria Square for their flagship store in the past 12 months at the destination.

Lambert Smith Hampton and Savills are joint agents for Victoria Square. Victoria Square is managed by the Lambert Smith Hampton’s Belfast office. SPACE acted on behalf of The White Company.