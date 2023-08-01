IWG, the world’s largest provider of hybrid working solutions with brands including Spaces and Regus, is opening a state-of-the-art flexible workspace in Belfast as the demand for hybrid working rapidly accelerates.

Belfast is one of Northern Ireland’s fastest growing regional locations and The Lincoln Building marks IWG’s third location in the area. Demand for workspaces across Northern Ireland continues to perform strongly, with the number of enquiries for space in IWG locations continuing to sharply increase.

The Lincoln Building is a seven-storey, 61,000 sq ft landmark grade A office building located at the centre of Belfast’s central business district. The building offers high specification office space and benefits from an extensive frontage to Great Victoria Street as well as dedicated 24hour secure parking at the rear. The site is expected to open in mid-2023.

The new Regus location will be located on the third floor and will include a range of facilities including private offices, meeting rooms, co-working and creative spaces, providing space for established firms and start-ups across a range of industries including everything from professional services to manufacturing. IWG’s Design Your Own Office service allows companies to tailor their space entirely to their requirements.

Unprecedented demand from companies of all sizes and workers looking for hybrid working solutions means IWG will add 1,000 new locations over the next year. Hybrid working offers companies a significantly lower cost base with an average saving of £8.2k per employee.

The building owners decided to invest in the IWG platform to maximise the return on their real estate space by capitalising on the rapidly expanding demand for hybrid working. With an annual investment of around £50m into its technology platform, IWG provides partners with access to all the company’s expertise as well as design and fit-out support and sales and marketing capabilities.

Mark Dixon, CEO and founder of IWG, said: “We are establishing a stronger and much-needed footprint in Northern Ireland with the opening of our site in The Lincoln Building, which marks our third location in Belfast. As an important business hub Belfast is a fantastic place for us to boost global expansion plans towards our goal of adding 1,000 new locations over the next year.

“The opening comes at a time when more and more companies are discovering that flexible working boosts employee happiness and satisfaction, while helping the environment. Our workplace model is also proven to increase productivity and allows for a business to scale up or down at significantly reduced costs.”

IWG has 3,500 locations in more than 120 countries with members able to access all of the locations and business services via the IWG app.

As the ongoing shift towards hybrid working accelerates, conventional office occupancy will continue to fall as businesses require less traditional space and turn to flexible workspace instead. In 2022, IWG welcomed hundreds of new partner locations and is on track to add around 1,000 over the course of the next year. IWG already counts 83% of Fortune 500 companies among its customer base.