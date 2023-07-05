Later this year, Belfast will host the first-ever ScaleX™ Summit, a transformative one-day conference that will unite over 500 business leaders and entrepreneurs from across UK and Ireland for a ground-breaking gathering.

Today, the full line-up of global business speakers has now been revealed.

ScaleX Summit is delighted to announce that Steven Bartlett, a renowned entrepreneur; Kingsley Aikins, a master of networking; and Niall O'Murchu, a wellness authority, will be joining the impressive roster of high-profile speakers for the event on November 15 at ICC Belfast.

Last month, Professor Damian Hughes, author of High Performance: Lessons from the Best on Becoming Your Best; Marga Hoek, one of the most influential and knowledgeable speakers on sustainable business and capital; ‘the da Vinci of visionary leadership’, Oleg Konovalov; and serial entrepreneurs Nick Bradley and Jack Daly were announced for the summit.

Steven Bartlett is a multifaceted entrepreneur, host of the UK's top podcast, 'The Diary of a CEO,' and the youngest participant on BBC's Dragons' Den. He has founded a number of successful businesses and has launched his own private equity fund, Flight Fund. He has a robust portfolio of investments in sectors ranging from health and wellness to blockchain technologies, biotech, and social media, with notable investments in Huel and Zoe.

Kingsley Aikins is the CEO of The Networking Institute, whose mission is to help individuals and organisations achieve their goals through networking. A recognised master of networking, Kingsley has written and spoken extensively on the benefits of networking and how to get better at it.

A distinguished wellness authority, Niall O'Murchu has devoted his life to elevating health, happiness, and performance for organisations worldwide. With over 20 years of experience, his expertise in corporate wellness is unparalleled.

Co-founder Brendan McGurgan, said: “We’re really excited to finally reveal the full line-up of speakers for this ground-breaking summit, bringing together a powerhouse ensemble of world-renowned experts whose insight, wisdom and sector expertise will be real source of inspiration to business leaders across this island.”

Co-founder Claire Colvin, explained: “This esteemed line-up embodies our vision to build a thriving community of ambitious business leaders, all equipped with the insights, connections and tools to transform their businesses. ScaleX Summit is an opportunity to learn from the best and create flourishing, scalable businesses that contribute positively to their communities, society and the wider economy.”

Scheduled for November 15 at ICC Belfast, the event will bring together entrepreneurs and business leaders to connect and explore the latest industry trends, challenges and best practices that are shaping the business world today.

Speakers will deliver thought-provoking sessions on topics including the future of hyper sales growth, sustainability for greater profitability and impact, visionary leadership for long-term success, amplifying growth and the dynamic impact of scaling and investment, the power of high-performing teams, ascending to greatness by mastering your mindset, and much more.

