Sixmilecross man David Lyons has retired from Finlay after a long-standing 45-year career, marking the end of an era for both the man and the brand he helped shape.

David joined Finlay, Omagh-based brand of mobile crushing, screening and conveying equipment, in August 1980, just days after receiving his A-Level results.

A chance conversation at Omagh Rugby Club with then-sales manager Don Smith led to a Friday morning visit to the factory, where founder John Finlay handed him a drawing pencil and asked him to sketch an axle.

“Three hours later, John came back and said, ‘That looks all right. Can you start Monday?’ I said yes; and I’ve been here ever since,” David recalled.

From the days of hand-drawn axles on a drafting board to managing teams in a fully digital workspace, David’s 45-year career charts a quiet but respected journey, that saw him move through technical, engineering and management roles, eventually leading the Global Customer Support and Warranty functions, where he became a respected voice across Finlay’s global distribution network.

“There were no computers when I started, everything was drawn by hand. John Finlay used to sketch on the back of cigarette packets,” he smiled. “But we made it work. We just got stuck in.”

The shift to digital was one of the biggest changes, having started on drawing boards with pencils, David had never touched a computer until he was sent, along with two colleagues, on a crash course in Belfast.

“It was meant to take a year at tech, and we were told to do it in three days,” he laughed. “We came back, and the next Monday there was a computer sitting on my desk. I still only use two fingers but it got the job done.”

A quiet turning point in David’s career, as well as that of the Finlay brand, came after the tragic and untimely death of founder John Finlay in 1986. With the business at a crossroads, David was part of a small team tasked with developing what became one of its most important machines, the 393 screener, which helped re-establish Finlay’s direction during an uncertain time.

It was one of several defining projects David would be involved in over the years, including the launch of a new line of crushers and, his personal favourite, the 883 screener.

“It’s a good, robust machine — simple, and I like simple,” he said. “People who know me, know that.”

While technology evolved from paper drawings to advanced electronics and digital diagnostics, David remained a consistent presence and mentor, known for his humility, practical mindset, and people-first approach. David made it a point to always be a listening ear, no matter the problem or challenge they faced.

“I’ve always believed you should never be afraid of problems,” he explained. “If someone comes to you with an issue, listen carefully, because that’s how you learn and grow.”

He credits this approach, and his trust in people, as key to building a strong team: “I always said, surround yourself with good people, give them responsibility, and let them go do the job. That’s what makes a team work.”

Speaking on David’s retirement, Matt Dickson, general manager at Finlay, Terex Omagh, continued: “David is part of the Finlay fabric. His knowledge, loyalty, and down-to-earth leadership is what’s best about our Omagh team, local talent with a global impact.”

To mark David’s final day, the team held a town hall at the Omagh site, bringing together all team members for a short speech and the presentation of a Finlay crystal with a personalised Finlay serial plate in recognition of his service.

Later, David’s office team organised a smaller gathering with cake and farewell speeches. The send-off concluded with an evening at Silver Birches, attended by the Omagh team, past and present colleagues, family members, and Kieran Hegarty, President of Terex MP.

“It was a great send-off,” David added. “It meant a lot to me. I’ve worked with some brilliant people, many of whom I now call friends. The Finlay name has always meant something, and our strapline: Strong Heritage, Strong Future — I think that sums it up perfectly.

“I’m planning to take it easy for a while, at least until Christmas. There are a few jobs to do around the house and animals to look after, but I’ll keep myself busy. No rush to return; I’ve done my time over 45 years and I’m ready to enjoy the next chapter.”

