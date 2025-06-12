Leona Barr, centre manager of CastleCourt Shopping Centre brings proven leadership and passion for Belfast to role championing over 700 city centre businesses

Business Improvement District (BID) Belfast One has appointed the centre manager of CastleCourt Shopping Centre as its new chair of the board.

In her position, Leona Barr will drive the organisation’s mission to promote, enhance and support its ongoing strategy for Belfast city centre.

With more than 700 multi-sector businesses across the BID area, Belfast One is the collective voice of those businesses operating in the heart of the city centre, advocating for their interests and securing meaningful change.

Business Improvement District (BID) Belfast One has appointed Leona Barr, centre manager of CastleCourt Shopping Centre, as its new chair of the Board. Pictured with CEO Martina Connolly

Since its establishment over a decade ago, Belfast One has invested millions of pounds into Belfast city centre, creating a cleaner, safer and more welcoming environment for everyone who works, lives and studies there.

As an elected and self-funded body, Belfast One is uniquely positioned to act on-the-ground, champion local voices, and unlock funding to benefit the wider area. It operates as a democratic organisation with a board of directors providing strategic direction and accountability. With the city centre widely regarded as Northern Ireland’s economic engine room, Belfast One’s mission remains clear: to create a vibrant, safe and prosperous city centre that everyone can take pride in.

Speaking of her new role, Leona Barr said: “It’s an honour to step into the role of chair for Belfast One at such a pivotal time for our city. Having served on the Board for the past five years, I’ve witnessed firsthand the energy, innovation and impact that Belfast One delivers – they are truly passionate about improving Belfast for everyone. “From our thriving independent sector to our flagship centres like CastleCourt and Victoria Square. There’s exciting change all around us, from the development of the transport hub to a growing student population and more investment coming in.

"With this, comes both opportunity and responsibility. I’m committed to ensuring Belfast One continues to be at the forefront in building a vibrant, thriving city; strengthening collaboration, driving city pride, and delivering meaningful initiatives that support our businesses, our economy and our people.

“As I step into this new role, I’d also like to acknowledge the work of my predecessor Wilson Walker as I continue his hard work in helping Belfast city centre to thrive.”

CEO Martina Connolly says the organisation which has also been engaged in urban planning campaigns to improve the city centre is thrilled to come under the leadership of Ms. Barr.

“We are delighted to welcome Leona Barr as our new Chair of our Belfast One board. Leona has been an integral part of the Belfast business community for many years, and is widely respected for her vision, business acumen and dedication to the city’s prosperity.” says Ms Connolly.

“The success of CastleCourt which she has successfully navigated for the past six years, reflects the rigours experienced by Belfast city centre. We are delighted that Leona will be able to share her wisdom and rich experience with us as we continue to deliver our growth plans that will significantly benefit the city centre, its businesses, and visitors.

“We know that under Leona’s leadership, Belfast One will continue to go from strength to strength, and we’re confident that she will be a strong champion for our city and our members to help us continue to shape a city centre that’s resilient, forward-thinking and full of opportunity.”

Belfast One recently announced a period of “notable growth” in the city centre with a 6.5% year-on-year rise in footfall presenting a big opportunity for new retailers, with Donegall Place on its way to reaching full occupancy this summer as Belfast welcomes a number of new retailers.

Belfast One’s work is shaped around three core pillars: Promote, Enhance, and Support. Belfast One is behind some of the city’s most creative and impactful initiatives to attract visitors and boost footfall in the city centre. From the Clean and Safe teams to major public events and initiatives including their much-loved annual Monster Mayhem campaign, a week long campaign featuring giant inflatable monsters in key locations across the city centre.

