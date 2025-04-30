Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Telecoms giant BT is considering shutting down its Londonderry office by the end of the year, putting around 140 jobs at risk.

The company has begun a consultation process with employees and unions regarding the potential closure, with staff informed via a recent internal email.

BT Group said the move is part of a major restructuring plan to reduce its UK office locations from over 300 to around 30, focusing on modernized, consolidated workspaces. Employees affected by the potential closure are being offered the chance to relocate to the company’s recently refurbished Riverside Tower office in Belfast, which houses around 2,000 staff.

A BT Group spokesperson said: “BT is going through an ambitious modernisation programme and consolidating buildings within its estate from more than 300 to closer to 30, modern workspaces.

"We are considering closing our office in Derry-Londonderry and we are consulting with colleagues and their unions on our proposals.

"Where appropriate, people will be given the opportunity to relocate to other roles at our Riverside Tower office in Belfast, which benefited from a multi-million pound refurbishment in 2023 and which is home to around 2,000 people.

"Benefiting from a state-of-the-art workplace, there are also greater career opportunities within a larger location for colleagues. There’s no impact to customers from these proposals.”

The telecommunications company employs around 300 in the Derry City and Strabane area – including contractors – contributing £40m in Gross Value Added to the local economy.

Many of the local BT workers are based at the Telephone Exchange on Queen’s Quay in the city centre.

The BT Group said it remains ‘committed to Northern Ireland, building full fibre broadband further and faster than anyone else’.

"We’ve already reached nearly 90% of homes and businesses with Openreach’s full fibre broadband network, and with extensive 5G and 4G mobile coverage from EE, Northern Ireland is the most digitally connected region in the UK,” a spokesperson added.

The company currently supports approximately 5,500 jobs in Northern Ireland through its economic impact and the activities of BT Group added £630 million to the economy last year.