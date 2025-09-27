If you had told me years ago that I’d one day be running a luxury handbag brand alongside my daughter, I’m not sure I would have believed you. Fashion has always been a part of my world; I studied and worked in the global manufacturing industry earlier in my career, but life has a way of taking you down different paths. For a long time, my focus was elsewhere. And then, as my daughter Ellen was turning 18, everything began to shift.

I wanted to buy her something meaningful, her first “proper” handbag, something that she could carry for years and that would mark that milestone in her life. But when I looked, I couldn’t find what I had in mind.

I wanted something soft, understated, timeless. A bag that felt luxurious but not loud, crafted to last but not trapped by trends. When I couldn’t find it, I had a realisation: if I couldn’t see what I was looking for, perhaps there were other women out there who felt the same. That was the spark that became Taylor Yates.

Starting the business was, in some ways, a leap of faith, but it was also a return to my roots. My background in fashion meant I had the network and the knowledge to start exploring how we could bring the idea to life.

Finding a manufacturer who would take us seriously as a small startup was one of the first and hardest challenges. But persistence paid off, and we eventually found brilliant partners here in the UK who understood our vision. Making in the UK was non-negotiable for me. It meant we could stay close to production, see the working conditions, and keep alive a tradition of British craftsmanship that has been disappearing in recent years.

Day to day, my work is a real mix, no two days are the same. Some mornings I’m at the workshop working with the team on samples, making decisions on leathers or finishes. Other times I’m deep in spreadsheets, looking at cashflow, planning production, or navigating logistics. Then there are the creative days planning photoshoots, designing bags or talking to customers in our studio store. Running a small business means wearing many hats, and while it’s demanding, it’s also one of the things I love most.

Of course, the highs and lows come thick and fast. There’s nothing quite like spotting one of our bags at London or Paris Fashion Week, being worn by a celebrity or even on the pages of Vogue. Also the excitement of seeing a new design come out of the workshop for the first time, is another one of those moments that remind me why we do what we do.

Love Your Local..Karen Yates, co-founder of Taylor Yates, shares how a meaningful 18th birthday gift for her daughter sparked a purposeful, homegrown handbag brand being worn by well-known celebrities and influencers including Amanda Holden, Grace Beverley and and Hannah Scott

But the challenges are real too. Competing in a market dominated by global heritage brands like Prada or Gucci can sometimes feel daunting. And running a manufacturing-led business in the UK, where the skills are rarer and costs are higher, adds its own pressures. We’ve also faced setbacks, like suppliers going into administration, which forced us to quickly find new partners to keep production moving.

What has made us successful, I think, is staying true to our values. From the beginning, Taylor Yates has been about more than just making bags. We’ve always wanted to create products that are beautiful but also purposeful; that respect people and the planet. That commitment has led us to become a certified B Corp, which is something I’m incredibly proud of. It means we’re held accountable for the way we do business, from sourcing to manufacturing to how we treat our team.

Speaking of our team, we’ve grown slowly and carefully, making sure we bring in people who share our vision. At the moment we’re a small, close-knit group, and while innovation grants have helped us at key stages, much of what we’ve built has been through sheer determination, long hours, and a lot of resilience. I think being a family business also gives us a strength and authenticity that customers can feel.

Looking ahead, I’m excited about what’s to come. We want to grow Taylor Yates into a global name in luxury, but do it our way, proving that you can be a responsible conscious brand at the same time. We’re expanding into new product categories, developing our made-to-order Atelier service, and continuing to innovate with materials and colours. And through our Re;deem service, we’re closing the loop, giving pre-loved bags a second life and deepening our sustainability story.

It hasn’t always been easy, but I wouldn’t change a thing. Running Taylor Yates has been one of the most challenging and rewarding chapters of my life. Every bag we create carries not just the story of the women who inspired it, but also the story of resilience, purpose, and family that built this business. And that, to me, is true luxury.

1 . TAYLOR YATES Taylor Yates co-founders are mother and daughter duo Karen and Ellen Yates Photo: u Photo Sales

2 . image - 2025-09-27T150519.961a.jpg Well-known personalities and influencers have been snapped with Taylor Yates bags including Amanda Holden Photo: u Photo Sales

3 . Taylor Yates Well-known personalities and influencers have been snapped with Taylor Yates bags including influencer with 1m followers and London-based entrepreneur Grace Beverley with the Agnes bag Photo: u Photo Sales

4 . Taylor Yates Well-known personalities and influencers have been snapped with Taylor Yates bags including Coleraine's Team GB Olympian Hannah Scott Photo: u Photo Sales