Haymarket Belfast is opening three new bars, completing a multimillion-pound regeneration and transformation of the historic Haymarket site on the city’s Royal Avenue. Pictured Martina Connolly, chief executive, Belfast One BID, Gareth Murphy, Owner, Haymarket Belfast and James Joyce, director of operations, Haymarket Belfast

Crimson Cocktail Lounge, Mic Drop Karaoke, and a new Sports & Live Music Bar will open on September 12

One of Belfast’s largest hospitality venues is opening three new bars, completing a multimillion-pound regeneration and transformation of the historic Haymarketsite on the city’s Royal Avenue.

Haymarket Belfast, which is already home to the busy Stock Exchange and Courtyard bars, and The Armoury, said it will launch three new venues on September 12, bringing its total investment in the complex to £5 million and taking the total number of staff employed on site to around 100.

The expansion into the full first floor of the formerly vacant Haymarket Belfast site at 84 Royal Avenue will double the size of its footprint.

Adding new style, opulence and luxury to the city’s hospitality scene will be the new Crimson Cocktail Lounge, offering an unrivalled choice of showstopping signature cocktails and nibbles for discerning guests that value exclusivity, privacy and live entertainment.

Meanwhile, Mic Drop, a lively, fun-filled Karaoke Bar, will be home to a collection of highly themed private rooms - including a striking private jet design among others - each offering food and drink service direct to the room and designed with social moments in mind, making them perfect for sharing and capturing on Instagram. A lively Sports and Live Music Bar for guests keen to get their sporting fix in a fun-filled, high-energy atmosphere, completes the additions.

Owner Gareth Murphy, said: “In just a few short years, we’ve created a new and exciting premium hospitality concept in the heart of the city centre, offering real choice for locals and visitors and we’re excited to be bringing an additional three standout venues to our Haymarket Belfast family.

“We had originally envisaged The Stock Exchange, The Courtyard and The Armoury would complete our investment in the Royal Avenue site, so we’re delighted to be investing further, expanding this iconic building’s footprint for hospitality guests and bringing new experiences to support our growing number of staff. Belfast is a great city for socialising and Haymarket Belfast has established itself as a first choice for thousands of guests every week.

“With our booking system now live, we’re encouraging advance reservations – particularly as we are already taking bookings for Christmas parties and expect high demand for group celebrations of all sizes.”

Haymarket was launched in July 2021 and was part of a major restoration and development plan. Since then, the team has worked hard to preserve the heritage and architecture of the Grade B1 listed buildings, working closely with the Department for Communities’ Historic Environment Division (HED) and Belfast City Council to reveal its plans.

Last year Haymarket completed the development of its first three game-changing hospitality venues for the city, with the addition of The Stock Exchange expanding its existing competitive leisure offering - having already established The Courtyard bar, and The Armoury, which opened earlier in the year. The island of Ireland’s first licensed shooting range simulator, The Armoury, opened last April.

James Joyce, director of operations explained: “Adding even more vibrancy and excitement to this pivotal, central part of the city centre, our three new bars are now part of a go-to destination hub not just for Belfast but for the whole of the island and for tourists right across the world.

"There’s now something for everyone - from intimate nights out to large group gatherings and corporate events - and our Christmas party bookings are already open. We look forward to welcoming everyone to rediscover Haymarket Belfast next month.”

The blended hospitality and leisure venues have created a competitive socialising hub where guests can combine high-end drinks, pioneering leisure experiences, delicious food and live music - rejuvenating the Belfast city centre nightlife scene.

Martina Connolly, chief executive of Belfast One BID, which represents 700 multi-sector businesses across Belfast City Centre, added:

“Belfast One are delighted to see the continued transformation and investment in Haymarket, which has created a vibrant and popular multi-venue hospitality destination in the heart of Belfast City Centre, just minutes from City Hall.

"This development reflects the shared commitment to strengthening the city centre, driving growth and reinforcing its position as a leading destination. We would like to congratulate Gareth, James and their team on their commitment, which has helped advance the city centre’s growth and long-term success.”