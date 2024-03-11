These are some of the most expensive homes for sale now in Northern Ireland

This collection of amazing homes are some of the most expensive for sale now through estate agents in Northern Ireland.
By Gemma Murray
Published 11th Mar 2024, 12:03 GMT
Updated 11th Mar 2024, 12:07 GMT

They are available to see on propertypal.com

"Northways", 138 Warren Road,Donaghadee, BT21 0PQ5 Bed Detached HouseOffers around £1,800,000

1. Donaghadee

"Northways", 138 Warren Road,Donaghadee, BT21 0PQ5 Bed Detached HouseOffers around £1,800,000

Photo Sales
'Oakwood', 2 Brackenwood Lane,Belfast, BT17 9JJ4 Bed Detached HouseGuide price £1,500,000

2. Belfast

'Oakwood', 2 Brackenwood Lane,Belfast, BT17 9JJ4 Bed Detached HouseGuide price £1,500,000

Photo Sales
Brookefield, 87a Craigdarragh Road,Helens Bay, Bangor, BT19 1UB5 Bed Detached HouseOffers over £1,950,000

3. Helens Bay

Brookefield, 87a Craigdarragh Road,Helens Bay, Bangor, BT19 1UB5 Bed Detached HouseOffers over £1,950,000

Photo Sales
28 Moy Road,Dungannon, BT71 7DSPERIOD RESIDENCE ON CIRCA. 14 ACRES OF ZONED LAND

4. Dungannon

28 Moy Road,Dungannon, BT71 7DSPERIOD RESIDENCE ON CIRCA. 14 ACRES OF ZONED LAND

Photo Sales
