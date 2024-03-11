These are some of the most expensive homes for sale now in Northern Ireland

1. Donaghadee
"Northways", 138 Warren Road,Donaghadee, BT21 0PQ5 Bed Detached HouseOffers around £1,800,000 Photo: propertypal
2. Belfast
'Oakwood', 2 Brackenwood Lane,Belfast, BT17 9JJ4 Bed Detached HouseGuide price £1,500,000 Photo: propertypal
3. Helens Bay
Brookefield, 87a Craigdarragh Road,Helens Bay, Bangor, BT19 1UB5 Bed Detached HouseOffers over £1,950,000 Photo: propertypal
4. Dungannon
28 Moy Road,Dungannon, BT71 7DSPERIOD RESIDENCE ON CIRCA. 14 ACRES OF ZONED LAND Photo: propertypal
