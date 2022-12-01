News you can trust since 1737
These are the 114 HSBC branches due to close next year - some in Northern Ireland

HSBC has said it is closing 114 bank branches across the UK from April next year.

By Gemma Murray
4 minutes ago - 2 min read

Here is a list of all sites due for closure - and when they will shut.

Two are also earmarked for closure in Northern Ireland.

Blandford Forum – April 18

Bexhill-on-Sea – April 18

Abergavenny – April 18

Cromer – April 18

St Ives – April 18

HSBC in Londonderry

St Austell – April 18

Bristol Downend – April 25

Leominster – April 25

Market Bosworth – April 25

Alton – April 25

Shaftesbury – April 25

Wilmslow – May 2

Whitley Bay – May 2

Coleraine – May 2

Bideford – May 2

Gainsborough – May 2

Launceston – May 2

Arnold – May 9

Didcot – May 9

Brecon – May 9

Minehead – May 9

Dover – May 9

Stamford – May 16

Whitby – May 16

Halesowen – May 16

Stroud – May 16

Brighouse – May 16

Bridport – May 23

Hove – May 23

Fakenham – May 23

Sudbury – May 23

Liskeard – May 23

Bristol Filton – May 30

Dundee – May 30

Waltham Cross – May 30

Hinckley Road, Leicester – May 30

Market Harborough – May 30

Stourport-on-Severn – May 30

Stirling – June 6

Pocklington – June 6

Chepstow – June 6

Knutsford – June 6

Frome – June 6

Portadown – June 6

Penarth – June 13

Ilkley – June 13

South Shields – June 13

Skipton – June 13

Honiton – June 13

Sleaford – June 13

Twickenham – June 20

Ross-on-Wye – June 20

Hertford – June 20

Wells – June 20

Bicester – June 20

Oakham – June 20

New Milton – June 27

Lewes – June 27

Pontypool – June 27

Beccles – June 27

St Neots – June 27

Wadebridge – June 27

Portishead – July 4

Droitwich – July 4

Leatherhead – July 4

Palmers Green – July 4

Coalville – July 4

Park Gate – July 11

Wetherby – July 11

Port Talbot – July 11

Kingswinford – July 11

Long Eaton – July 11

Horsforth – July 18

Gosforth – July 18

Harpenden – July 18

Bognor Regis – July 18

Marlow – July 18

Bromborough – July 18

Christchurch – July 25

Seaford – July 25

Blackwood – July 25

Norwich Mile Cross – July 25

Ripley – July 25

Tonbridge – July 25

Bristol Westbury on Trym – August 1

Ormskirk – August 1

Putney – August 1

Ashton under Lyne – August 1

Kenilworth – August 1

Reigate – August 8

North Finchley – August 8

Cirencester – August 8

Henley on Thames – August 8

Denbigh – August 8

Finchley Road, London – August 15

Chippenham – August 15

Bethnal Green – August 15

Hornchurch – August 15

Colwyn Bay – August 15

Dorchester – August 22

Morley – August 22

Wymondham – August 22

Ryde – August 22

Windsor – August 22

Cardiff Rhyd y Penau – August 29

Leighton Buzzard – August 29

Eastwood – August 29

Oxted – date TBC

Epworth – date TBC

Holsworthy – date TBC

Tenby – date TBC

Hythe – date TBC

Cowbridge – date TBC

Settle – date TBC

