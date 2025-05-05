Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Louise McCooey of Farmgirl Florals in Co Londonderry left the corporate world to follow her floral passion – now her thriving business is growing harnessing digital technology and plans to produce even more blooms locally, including on her own farm

A Northern Ireland entrepreneur who swapped the corporate life to become a full-time wedding florist is set to see her business blossom after receiving help from the government-backed Go Succeed service.

Louise McCooey, who specialises in weddings and events, established Farmgirl Florals in 2019, harnessing a life-long love of nature and creativity.

Based in the village of Park at the foothills of the Sperrins, Louise also operates a studio in south Armagh, allowing the business to cater for customers across the island of Ireland.

She threw herself into floristry full-time five years ago after a career in corporate finance that had taken her to London, Dublin, and Belfast.

“I had been living the corporate life and really enjoying it, but I think there was always a part of me that wanted to do something else more creative and where I could really use my hands,” said Louise.

“I had been dabbling in floristry for some time and was always putting my hand up to help friends’ weddings and other events.

“So 10 years ago, I decided to formalise my hobby by doing three years of night classes to get my Levels one - three in Floristry so I could learn all the techniques and skills required to go professional. I also attended several bespoke courses with florists I admire all over the UK and Ireland to elevate my skills which are necessary to succeed in the luxury wedding market. I still strive to do one or two stand out courses a year to keep up with trends and changing wedding fashions.

“It was in 2019 that I decided to really go for it and had booked to exhibit at one of the big shows in Belfast in February 2020, just as Covid was about to hit.

“It was an initial set back but from there, things have just flourished and I am now busier than ever.”

Providing bespoke bouquets and dazzling displays, Louise creates luxury seasonal foliage with touches of herbs, grasses and flowers.

She received guidance from Go Succeed on improving her social media and website presence and recently received a grant enabling Farmgirl Florals to invest in new digital technology that Louise said will take the business to the next level.

“Using funding received through the Go Succeed grant, I’ve been able to invest in new technology that will help clients to get a realistic image of how their venue will appear when dressed with flowers,” she said.

“We can now overlay photographs in real time with life-like drawing of our planned displays, allowing clients to envisage the finished product, even as they stand in the venue.”

Currently sourcing her flowers from suppliers across Northern Ireland with a mix of imports from Holland, Louise has plans to produce even more blooms locally, including on her own farm.

She said: “We operate from a small farm where we grow many of the more delicate flowers that go into our displays, that wouldn’t be able to travel, even from other suppliers in Northern Ireland.

“Next, we plan to significantly increase our own local production with recent investment in a new greenhouse enabling us to grow more of our own blooms from seed at our very own cut-flower farm.”

Louise is one of the many entrepreneurs in the local council area to have benefitted and grown from the expert advice and support available from Go Succeed. The services provided are delivered completely free of charge via each of Northern Ireland’s 11 councils.

Carolann Doherty, Business Officer, Derry City and Strabane District Council said: “At Derry City and Strabane District Council, we are continually inspired by the entrepreneurial spirit that thrives within our local community. Entrepreneurs like Louise at Farmgirl Florals truly embody this drive and creativity. Her journey from a corporate career to building a flourishing floral business based on passion and purpose is a testament to the incredible talent we have right here in our community.

“We are proud to provide a supportive environment, aided by Go Succeed, that empowers individuals to take bold steps, pursue their dreams and contribute to the vibrant economic and cultural life of Derry City and Strabane.”