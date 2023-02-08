Thirteen trainee and assistant managers from Hastings Hotels Northern Ireland have been appointed to undertake the group’s Management Ambassador Programme which has been developed in association with the Ulster University.

Now in its ninth year, the programme is based on the vision and values of Northern Ireland’s leading collection of hotels and gives participants the opportunity to obtain a Level 4 Accredited CPD qualification.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Management Ambassador Programme aims to deepen the participants’ understanding of the management of customer service and staff teams within the hospitality environment, develops understanding of the role of Key Performance Indicators across all operational areas and facilitates the continuous professional development of key management skills.

James McGinn, managing director of Hastings Hotels said: “As a group, we are very passionate about investing in our employees. The main aim of the programme is to support the continuous development of our managers as we know this helps with the success of their career and indeed the overall success of Hastings Hotels. We work closely with Ulster University to review and enhance the modules every year and it was great to launch the 2023 programme at the new Academy restaurant on the Belfast campus.

“Three of our current general managers, Niall Burns of the Culloden Estate & Spa, Andy McNeill of the Europa Hotel and Scott Weatherup of Ballygally Castle have all taken part in the programme, showing the calibre of managers it helps develop and the dedication we have in realising the potential of individuals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As part of our ongoing relationship with Titanic Belfast through our programme, we are delighted to have one of their team members take part for the first time and believe it shows our shared commitment to employee development.

“The last number of years have been very challenging for the tourism and hospitality industry in particular the skills shortages and retention of staff. However, the opportunities and training that we offer across the group, such as the programme, is helping with the retention of trained and motivated staff which is key to ensuring that we meet the guest expectation and enhance their experience – our team members are the face of Hastings and I am delighted to help enhance their skill and knowledge.”

Mairead McEntee, associate head of the department of hospitality and tourism management at Ulster University, added: “Ulster University Business School is extremely delighted to be working with Hastings Hotels to offer this bespoke management programme tailored specifically to their business to aid in the continuous professional development of key management skills for its staff. With participants having the opportunity to obtain a level 4 accredited CPD qualification, this programme not only enhances the future career prospects of its learners on an individual level, it also will help the company reach their business objectives and remain competitive.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad