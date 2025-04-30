Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tracey Adams, Claire Church and Julie Elliot reflect on three decades of loyalty and laughter at M&S Ballymena’s Fairhill store..the trio are as much a staple as the Percy Pigs on the shelves

Three dedicated colleagues at Marks & Spencer Ballymena are celebrating their incredible service after starting on the very same day three decades ago.

Tracey Adams, Claire Church, and Julie Elliot from Ballymena began their M&S journey together at the Fairhill Shopping Centre and have been delivering aisle-some customer service ever since. Since gracing the shelves in 1990, each have played an integral role in the Ballymena team, delivering exceptional customer service and passion to their work. Over the years, they have gained experience across various departments and are now happily working together in the bustling Food Hall.

Ryan Lemon, regional manager for M&S in Northern Ireland, said: "At M&S, we are incredibly proud of our colleagues and the dedication they bring to their roles.

"Reaching 30 years of service is a remarkable milestone, and to have three colleagues celebrating together makes it even more special. Their commitment, hard work and enthusiasm have made a lasting impact on our team and customers, and we are delighted to recognise their loyalty."

Sharing their experiences, Tracey Adams recalled: "I still remember my first day at M&S like it was yesterday – back when we had the old store, a staff shop to buy surplus food, and a canteen serving hot meals! I’ve absolutely loved working alongside everyone and have so many great memories from staff outings over the years – there’s been plenty of laughs. I feel so lucky to still be here, working in such a busy and exciting store."

Claire Church added: "My 30 years at M&S has been filled with great memories. One of my funniest was when my wonderful colleagues tricked me into being on UTV – Frank Mitchell wished me a happy 40th birthday on TV, much to my horror! It’s amazing to reach this milestone, though part of me can’t believe I’m 30 years older!”

Tracey Adams from Ballymena began her M&S journey with Claire Church, and Julie Elliot at the Fairhill Shopping Centre 30 years ago

Julie Elliot reflected: "It’s hard to believe that my first day at M&S with Claire and Tracey was 30 years ago! I still remember getting my first uniform – I wasn’t overly pleased with it at the time; it wasn’t exactly the most stylish. But it can’t have been too bad, because here I am, 30 years later! I still love working and staying busy every day. I’ve built so many friendships over the years, and my colleagues are truly great.”