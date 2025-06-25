'This achievement is a direct result of the dedication and care shown by our team every day': Belfast airport retains its ‘very good’ accessibility rating
Belfast City Airport has retained its ‘Very Good’ accessibility rating – the highest rating available - for the eighth consecutive year.
Undertaken annually by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), the rating follows an in-depth assessment of the airport’s waiting time metrics for arriving and departing assisted passengers; the quality of the service provided; and the effectiveness of engagement with disability stakeholders through its Accessibility Forum.
Judith Davis, Head of Operations at Belfast City Airport, said: “Our continued ‘Very Good’ accessibility rating reflects the unwavering commitment of our entire team to make air travel accessible and welcoming for all.
“From working closely with disability stakeholders to delivering thoughtful, timely assistance, we take pride in ensuring every passenger receives the care, respect, and support they deserve.”
Belfast City Airport’s accessibility services are delivered in partnership with CCS Airport Services.
Nicola Stewart, station manager for CCS Airport Services at Belfast City Airport, added: “This achievement is a direct result of the dedication and care shown by our team every day.
“Everyone plays a part in ensuring passengers feel supported from the moment they arrive at Belfast City Airport, and we are pleased to contribute to an environment where individual needs are understood and met with compassion.”
