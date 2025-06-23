Viatel Technology Group, an Irish business technology and cybersecurity provider, has snapped up Cybit’s Belfast-based cyber operationsisition. Pictured is Viatel Technology Group chief executive Paul Rellis and Paddy Trainor, Cybit Cyber’s managing director

Cybit has sold its enterprise-grade security division, Cybit Cyber, to Dublin-based digital services provider Viatel Technology Group – only affecting operations based out of Belfast

Based in Belfast Cybit Cyber serves large public and private sector customers across Ireland, Scotland and the north of England.

Viatel Technology Group chief executive Paul Rellis said: "Cyber threats have created a compelling need for sophisticated technology partners. In response to the escalating complexity of the threat landscape, this acquisition is about more than expansion. We are fundamentally elevating our cybersecurity expertise to a new level.

"Adding this level of cybersecurity acumen to Viatel’s networking experience and Microsoft expertise further establishes Viatel as the preferred technology partner for mid-market and enterprise organisations across Ireland, the UK, and internationally.

"With over 30 years’ experience, Cybit Cyber partners with global leaders such as Palo Alto Networks, F5 Networks, Check Point, Qualys and Fortinet. Cybit Cyber delivers their comprehensive suite of security solutions including managed services and technical consultancy to enterprise and public sector organisations. A highly regarded Palo Alto partner, Cybit Cyber has been honoured with their ‘Partner of the Year Award’ for five consecutive years., demonstrating its leadership in the field."

Paddy Trainor, Cybit Cyber’s managing director, said: "Becoming part of Viatel is a significant step that strategically positions us for growth in a market with a critical need of our skills and knowledge. This announcement guarantees continued investment in our people, our partners and our highly valued customer relationships.

"With a strategic focus on cybersecurity, Viatel has made significant strides to become Ireland’s first complete business technology provider through organic and inorganic growth. With the backing of strategic investment from Macquarie Capital, this latest move positions Viatel for continued expansion within the island of Ireland and internationally.”

The deal is specific to Cybit’s cyber operations which are based out of Belfast. The company’s other UK divisions are unaffected.