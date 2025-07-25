Openfolde, the Belfast-headquartered, sixth-generation family business and parent company of grass and forage seed specialist, Germinal, is today (Friday) celebrating its 200th anniversary with a special commemorative event at the Titanic Hotel in Belfast, attended by employees from across its global operations.

Founded by Samuel McCausland in 1825 as a general merchant business trading through Belfast Port, Openfolde has grown into a pioneering international group.

Through its Germinal and Ecommerce brands, it develops and supplies innovative forage seed technologies and environmental solutions for the agriculture, amenity and domestic markets across Northern Ireland, Ireland, Great Britain and beyond.

The Group rebranded as Openfolde in 2023 (formerly known as Germinal Holdings), unifying its growing business portfolio under a future-facing identity while honouring nearly two centuries of a Belfast-based family enterprise that continues to be led by the direct descendants of its original founder.

Germinal, the largest company in the Openfolde Group, has played a central role in the Group’s evolution and success. It is committed to a science-led approach to developing new varieties of grass and forage seed that support farmers in meeting the evolving challenges of enhancing the environmental sustainability of modern farming while remaining productive and profitable.

This innovation is driven by Germinal Horizon, the group’s dedicated R&D division based at the Institute of Biological, Environmental and Rural Sciences (IBERS) at Aberystwyth University, with field trials research at its research centres in Wiltshire and New Zealand.

William Gilbert, managing director of Openfolde and chairman of Germinal, and a direct descendant of founder Samuel McCausland, said: “Marking 200 years is a rare achievement — and one that speaks to the legacy, resilience and values at the heart of our business. While we are immensely proud of our heritage in Belfast and the work of our predecessors in building and sustaining the business, we are equally excited about the future we are building today across our portfolio.

"This celebration is about recognising the people who have driven our success — our entire team and all the stakeholders who have supported us over the years. Innovation, collaboration, and long-term thinking are what have sustained us for two centuries and will continue to define Openfolde as we grow.”

Openfolde recently moved its global head office back to Belfast, reinforcing its roots in Northern Ireland while investing in a future-focused platform. Today, the group includes Germinal UK & Ireland, its R&D division, Germinal Horizon, and ecommerce brands The Grass People, and Lawnsmith.com. Openfolde also holds a 50% stake in New Zealand-based grain and seed business, Cates.

John Gilbert, chairman of the Openfolde Group and the fifth generation of the McCausland family to lead the business, explained: “From a Belfast merchant business to a global innovator, we have remained focused on practical, science-led progress. At the heart of Openfolde and Germinal is a belief in supporting farmers and land managers to thrive — not just for today, but for generations to come because farming and food are so critical to everything we do. This anniversary is an opportunity to celebrate those enduring values and the people who have made them happen and carried them forward.”

In February 2025, Germinal marked its 200-anniversary year with the launch of its Climate Smart product range – a major development in bringing forward forage seed products that support climate-resilient agriculture. The five new seed products (CLEAN, THRIVE, ADAPT, CAPTURE, RESTORE) offer practical, science-based solutions to reduce emissions, improve biodiversity, and support farm profitability — reinforcing Openfolde’s commitment to sustainable innovation.

While today’s event is a private celebration recognising the contribution of its employees, Openfolde is marking its anniversary year with a series of milestone events, including a partner and stakeholder reception in Edinburgh this autumn, and a Chairman’s dinner in December at the Malmaison Hotel, which is the very site where the company was first established by Samuel McCausland in 1825.

