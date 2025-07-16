This coastal property has breathtaking views across the north coast including Portrush, Portstewart and Portballintrae

The property benefits from stunning sea views across the north coast including Portrush and all the way to Portstewart and Portballintrae.
See it for yourself on Propertypal
1 / 4
The property benefits from stunning sea views across the north coast including Portrush and all the way to Portstewart and Portballintrae.
See it for yourself on Propertypal
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.