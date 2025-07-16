Blackstone House, 230 Ballybogey Road, Portrush, BT56 8NFplaceholder image
Blackstone House, 230 Ballybogey Road, Portrush, BT56 8NF

This coastal property has breathtaking views across the north coast including Portrush, Portstewart and Portballintrae

By Gemma Murray
Published 16th Jul 2025, 14:01 BST
Updated 16th Jul 2025, 14:13 BST
This stunning home offers nearby stunning beaches and tranquil walks with breathtaking views.

The property benefits from stunning sea views across the north coast including Portrush and all the way to Portstewart and Portballintrae.

See it for yourself on Propertypal

Blackstone House, 230 Ballybogey Road, Portrush, BT56 8NF

1.

Blackstone House, 230 Ballybogey Road, Portrush, BT56 8NF Photo: PROPERTYPAL

Photo Sales
Blackstone House, 230 Ballybogey Road, Portrush, BT56 8NF

2.

Blackstone House, 230 Ballybogey Road, Portrush, BT56 8NF Photo: PROPERTYPAL

Photo Sales
Blackstone House, 230 Ballybogey Road, Portrush, BT56 8NF

3.

Blackstone House, 230 Ballybogey Road, Portrush, BT56 8NF Photo: PROPERTYPAL

Photo Sales
Blackstone House, 230 Ballybogey Road, Portrush, BT56 8NF

4. 38525113.jpg

Blackstone House, 230 Ballybogey Road, Portrush, BT56 8NF Photo: PROPERTYPAL

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Portrush
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice