News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Zoe Ball drops out of presenting King Charles coronation concert
2 hours ago Big Help Out: Royal youngsters join day of volunteering for coronation
4 hours ago Car left dangling over canal as passenger escapes into water
4 hours ago Dogs shot dead and man tasered in street by Met Police
5 hours ago Met Office says when hot weather will hit after bank holiday washout
1 day ago UK National Lottery player comes forward to claim £46.2 million prize

This could be the most amazing home for sale in Northern Ireland right now - only minutes from the beach and amazing coastal path - 22 images

This luscious 7-bedroom home is located in one of Northern Ireland's most sought after residential areas – the heart of the mature Cultra / Craigavad area.

By Gemma Murray
Published 8th May 2023, 16:23 BST
Updated 8th May 2023, 16:39 BST

This home is located just minutes away from the beach and close to the coastal path between Holywood and Bangor.

Undefined: readMore
The Grey House, 60 Station Road, Craigavad, Holywood, BT18 0BP 7 Bed Detached House Asking price £3,950,000

1.

The Grey House, 60 Station Road, Craigavad, Holywood, BT18 0BP 7 Bed Detached House Asking price £3,950,000 Photo: propertypal.com

Photo Sales
The Grey House, 60 Station Road, Craigavad, Holywood, BT18 0BP 7 Bed Detached House Asking price £3,950,000

2.

The Grey House, 60 Station Road, Craigavad, Holywood, BT18 0BP 7 Bed Detached House Asking price £3,950,000 Photo: propertypal.com

Photo Sales
The Grey House, 60 Station Road, Craigavad, Holywood, BT18 0BP 7 Bed Detached House Asking price £3,950,000

3.

The Grey House, 60 Station Road, Craigavad, Holywood, BT18 0BP 7 Bed Detached House Asking price £3,950,000 Photo: propertypal.com

Photo Sales
The Grey House, 60 Station Road, Craigavad, Holywood, BT18 0BP 7 Bed Detached House Asking price £3,950,000

4.

The Grey House, 60 Station Road, Craigavad, Holywood, BT18 0BP 7 Bed Detached House Asking price £3,950,000 Photo: propertypal.com

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:Northern Ireland