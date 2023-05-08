This could be the most amazing home for sale in Northern Ireland right now - only minutes from the beach and amazing coastal path - 22 images
This luscious 7-bedroom home is located in one of Northern Ireland's most sought after residential areas – the heart of the mature Cultra / Craigavad area.
By Gemma Murray
Published 8th May 2023, 16:23 BST
Updated 8th May 2023, 16:39 BST
This home is located just minutes away from the beach and close to the coastal path between Holywood and Bangor.
