A renowned third-generation family business, Lunn’s the Jewellers, has marked a major milestone with the unveiling of a newly expanded Rolex showroom at its flagship location in Belfast’s historic Queen’s Arcade.

With a legacy spanning over 80 years, Lunn’s operates three showrooms across Northern Ireland. Its iconic Queen’s Arcade store, set within the Victorian shopping arcade built in 1880, now features a significantly enhanced Rolex experience following a £5.5 million investment and two years of extensive work.

The upgraded showroom retains its original entrance on Queen’s Arcade while expanding its presence onto Donegall Place, including part of Belfast’s oldest surviving townhouse at numbers 25-27, dating back to 1791. The expansion also brings six new jobs, contributing to a broader revitalisation of the area that has created 40 roles in five years.

The Rolex showroom has been unveiled just ahead of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush. Rolex has been the Official Timekeeper of The Open Championship, golf's oldest major, since 1981. Lunn’s opened the original Rolex showroom at Queen’s Arcade in July 2019 just ahead of the 148th Open Championship.

Managing director of Lunn’s the Jewellers, John Lunn, explained: “We are thrilled to unveil our new Rolex showroom today, just ahead of The 153rd Open at Royal Portrush.

"We have really enjoyed working with Rolex to create this fabulous store within the landmark Queen’s Arcade which now expands into the last remaining townhouse on Donegall Place, allowing us to offer our clients an even better experience, fully immersed in the world of Rolex with exceptional hospitality and service.”

Managing director of Rolex UK, Richard de Leyser, added: “This expansion marks a significant milestone for Rolex in Northern Ireland and our relationship with Lunn’s.

"It reflects our shared commitment to excellence, heritage, and innovation. We are proud to support Lunn’s in bringing this world-class showroom to the heart of Belfast, offering clients an elevated experience that truly embodies the spirit of Rolex.”

The new showroom promises an immersive client experience, reflecting the care and precision behind every Rolex watch. The showroom also features a Rolex Authorised Service Centre, designed and equipped to meet Rolex’s highest standards.

Complementing Lunn’s existing Rolex Authorised Service Centre is a Quick Service Reception, this new addition ensures that a Rolex-trained watchmaker is readily available to assist clients with both sales and expert aftercare servicing.

The interior of the showroom has been designed by Rolex and features a series of spaces offering formal and informal client areas. Decorative elements include Verde Alpi (a distinctive green marble quarried in the Italian Alps), feature light fittings, walnut wood panelling, bespoke Rolex furniture and a unique stucco relief of the Giant’s Causeway.

The new Rolex showroom is partly housed in the oldest surviving townhouse in Donegall Place, dating back to 1791, at 25-27 Donegall Place. The building was purchased by Lunn’s in 2023. Lunn’s were advised by conservation architects, Consarc, on the development.

To book an appointment at the new Rolex store at Queen’s Arcade, please visit here.

1 . Rolex Showroom The interior of the showroom has been designed by Rolex and features a series of spaces offering formal and informal client areas. Decorative elements include Verde Alpi (a distinctive green marble quarried in the Italian Alps), feature light fittings, walnut wood panelling, bespoke Rolex furniture and a unique stucco relief of the Giant’s Causeway Photo: u Photo Sales

2 . Rolex Showroom The interior of the new showroom has been designed by Rolex and features a series of spaces offering formal and informal client areas. Decorative elements include Verde Alpi (a distinctive green marble quarried in the Italian Alps), feature light fittings, walnut wood panelling, bespoke Rolex furniture and a unique stucco relief of the Giant’s Causeway Photo: u Photo Sales

3 . Rolex showroom Lunn’s the Jewellers opened their newly expanded Rolex showroom in Belfast’s Queen’s Arcade Pictured is Peter McAlister, Rolex boutique manager, John Lunn, managing director of Lunn’s the Jewellers, Lisa Cross, head of marketing and communications at Rolex UK and Suzanne Lunn, marketing director of Lunn’s the Jewellers Photo: @Matt Mackey Photo Sales