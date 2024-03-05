This former police barracks, dating back to 1860, tells its own history in an array of shapes and colours

This fascinating former police barracks, dating back to circa 1860, maintains many of its original period characteristics and is a Grade II listed building – but has been transformed into a colourful and peaceful living space by a recent owner.
By Gemma Murray
Published 5th Mar 2024, 12:22 GMT
Updated 5th Mar 2024, 12:50 GMT

Old Barracks, 171 Boho Road,Enniskillen, Boho, BT74 5DR

