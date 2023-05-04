News you can trust since 1737
This impressive detached 5-bedroom family home not only has an mazing name but also a coach house and an Astro-Turf tennis court

This stunning detached family home – with separate self-contained two bedroom coach house – even has an Astro Turf tennis court.

By Gemma Murray
Published 4th May 2023, 14:49 BST
Updated 4th May 2023, 15:01 BST

It sits on the periphery of Templepatrick village, Co Antrim on a 1.5 acre landscaped site, with extensive manicured gardens and hard landscaping, range of outbuildings.

'Cherryfields', 22 Cherryburn Road, Templepatrick, BT39 0JD 5 Bed Detached House Offers over £1,250,000

