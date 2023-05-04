This impressive detached 5-bedroom family home not only has an mazing name but also a coach house and an Astro-Turf tennis court
This stunning detached family home – with separate self-contained two bedroom coach house – even has an Astro Turf tennis court.
By Gemma Murray
Published 4th May 2023, 14:49 BST
Updated 4th May 2023, 15:01 BST
It sits on the periphery of Templepatrick village, Co Antrim on a 1.5 acre landscaped site, with extensive manicured gardens and hard landscaping, range of outbuildings.
Page 1 of 7