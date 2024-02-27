1 / 6
This impressive waterfront home offers everything from panoramic sea views to exceptional landscaped gardens and even a swimming pool
This impressive waterfront home offers panoramic sea views, a secluded site with exceptional landscaped gardens and even a large swimming pool.
By Gemma Murray
Published 27th Feb 2024, 12:07 GMT
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.