Navantia UK, the new owner of Harland & Wolff shipyard in Belfast, has launched the modernisation works that will transform it into one of the most advanced shipbuilding facilities in the UK.

The investment represents a substantial increase to the funding originally planned under the Fleet Solid Support (FSS) contract, in which Navantia UK is building three vessels for the Ministry of Defence and will transform the facility into one of the UK’s most advanced shipbuilding operations, significantly enhancing capabilities and technological infrastructure.

After the acquisition of Harland & Wolff in January 2025, Navantia UK announced an increase of the £78 million plan included in the FSS programme. The civil works associated with this investment, which had been temporarily paused in recent months, resumed in March.

The modernisation programme will significantly enhance the Belfast facility's ability to build the FSS vessels and support future programmes. The transformation will initially benefit 600 existing Belfast roles with the potential to grow the workforce in the long term by adding more high-skilled jobs – including positions in computer-aided design, advanced manufacturing, and digital systems integration.

Juan de la Cueva, CEO of Navantia UK, said: "This investment marks a watershed moment for UK shipbuilding. By combining Harland & Wolff's proud heritage with Navantia's global expertise and cutting-edge technology, we are creating a world-class facility capable of delivering the next generation of naval vessels. This modernisation programme represents our long-term commitment to UK sovereign capability, and to the revival of shipbuilding across the UK."

The investment is designed to deliver a comprehensive regeneration of UK shipbuilding capabilities, leveraging the opportunity presented by the FSS programme. This strategic approach will establish enduring industrial capacity and transform the Harland & Wolff shipyard into a cutting-edge facility capable of delivering the highest quality vessels with improved efficiency and reduced production timelines.

Navantia UK, the new owner of Harland & Wolff shipyard in Belfast, has launched the modernisation works that will transform it into one of the most advanced shipbuilding facilities in the UK. Photo credit: David Cordner - davidcordner.com

The modernisation centres on three key principles: maximising productivity, creating skilled jobs, and implementing sustainable manufacturing. Phase one focuses on enhancing capabilities for building vessel hulls, with improvements to delivery systems, stockyard management, and cutting technologies.

This comprehensive upgrade includes both infrastructure development and advanced equipment installation – featuring new lifting cranes, robotic plasma cutting systems, and automated quality control processes. A fully mechanised panel line for flat panel units will be installed, while the shipyard's iconic Samson and Goliath gantry cranes will continue to play a vital role in operations.

The FSS programme marks the beginning of Navantia UK's investment to revitalise Belfast's naval shipbuilding tradition with world-class technology. This revival will be achieved through technical knowledge transfer from Navantia's Spanish operations, combined with the group's proven global shipbuilding expertise.

Navantia UK's investment into Harland & Wolff comes as UK and European governments increase defence spending. The modernisation enhances UK sovereign shipbuilding capability and increases industrial capacity, strengthening the UK's ability to deliver complex naval programmes domestically.

The investment programme extends beyond Belfast, with significant upgrades at Navantia UK's Appledore shipyard in Devon, where bow sections for the FSS vessels are being produced. The company has already committed to purchasing an advanced plasma cutter with expanded bed dimensions and sophisticated bevel cutting capabilities, replacing machinery that has served the facility for more than 20 years.