Now under construction with Heron Bros Ltd, One Bankmore in Belfast is due for completion in June 2027 and will be Northern Ireland’s first BREEAM Outstanding new build – with Kainos taking four upper floors as anchor tenant

Bankmore Investments, a subsidiary of Kainos, has introduced One Bankmore to the Northern Ireland commercial real estate market.

The 12-storey scheme marks the first new build Grade A office building in Belfast since 2023 and is expected to become the first in Northern Ireland to achieve BREEAM Outstanding certification – the highest standard for sustainable buildings in the UK.

Located prominently on the Dublin Road at Bankmore Square, the development provides approximately 75,000 sq ft of premium office accommodation across 11 floors, alongside vibrant café and restaurant space at street level.

Representing a £40 million investment, One Bankmore is strategically positioned in Belfast city centre – bridging the commercial core of the Linen Quarter with the academic and innovation ecosystem of the Queen’s Quarter. Its prime location, just steps from Belfast Grand Central Station, offers unparalleled connectivity to both of Northern Ireland’s major airports, two world-class universities, and the broader Dublin-Belfast Economic Corridor.

One Bankmore is being launched as a multi-let building, with Kainos confirmed as the anchor tenant. The company will occupy the top four floors as its new global headquarters, with the remaining space now available to prospective tenants.

Developed by Bankmore Investments, the project blends the insights of a global technology company with the flexibility modern businesses expect – launching as a multi-let building rather than a single-tenant scheme.

Brendan Mooney, Kainos chief executive officer, said the start of tenant engagement marks the creation of a vibrant tech and business hub in the heart of the city.

“From a small start-up to a FTSE 250 technology company, our journey has always been powered by our people – their talent, innovation and ambition,” he said.

“One Bankmore is a clear statement of intent – an investment in Belfast’s future and a headquarters designed to support innovation for decades to come. This is about confidence, collaboration and belief in what Belfast can achieve.”

Designed as a purpose-built, people-centred workplace, One Bankmore’s entrance lobby opens into casual meeting areas, a conversation pit and a coffee bar/restaurant, with a mezzanine library and reservable rooms for focused or collaborative work.

For a calmer arrival, a dedicated low-stimulation route leads directly to the lifts, gym, office floors and roof terrace – supporting choice, wellbeing and neurodiversity from the front door. The design embeds wellbeing throughout, featuring a modern gym and studio, roof terraces, and 72 secure cycle spaces with showers and changing facilities.

Smart systems, including touchless smartphone access, a tenant engagement app, smart lift optimisation and real-time energy/waste monitoring, create a frictionless, intuitive experience day-to-day.

Striving for best-in-class sustainability, the scheme targets BREEAM Outstanding classification with no on-site fossil fuels, air-source heat pumps, heat-recovery ventilation and low-energy LED lighting. Floorplates are optimised for natural light and views, with operations enabled for net-zero.

Laura McCarthy, global head of property at Kainos, said it was an exciting time for workspace transformation in Belfast: “One Bankmore is more than an office – it’s a workplace shaped by our experience as both owner and occupier, designed to bring people together and support how they work best.

“From day one we’ve designed for flexibility, wellbeing and connection – offering a social, active ground floor with a quieter alternative for those who prefer it. There’s also a high-end gym and roof terraces, with technology that makes sustainability part of everyday working life.

“The planning journey – completed in under four months – reflected true collaboration and a shared ambition for Belfast.”

Laura McCarthy added that the investment in One Bankmore will act as a catalyst for future growth and regeneration of the wider area: “Bankmore Square is a historic and cultural site in Belfast, and we believe that the development of One Bankmore will restore it to its former glory and will have a long-lasting, tangible impact on the make-up and regeneration of the wider area.”

Construction is underway with Heron Bros Ltd as the appointed main contractor, with base-build completion targeted for June 2027 and Kainos set to move in that summer.