Purpose-built last-mile warehouse and distribution facility in Titanic Quarter offers investors a 6% yield and secure long-term income from global tech giant

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A landmark logistics investment opportunity in Belfast, fully let to Amazon UK Services Ltd, has been brought to market with a guide price of £28.83million.

Property consultancy Savills Ireland has been instructed to bring to market the purpose-built last-mile warehouse and distribution facility, which is located at Channel Commercial Park in the Titanic Quarter.

The guide price reflects a net initial yield of 6%.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A landmark logistics investment opportunity in Belfast, fully let to Amazon UK Services Ltd, has been brought to market with a guide price of £28.83m

Constructed in 2020, the property extends to 411,185 sq ft on a self-contained site of approximately 9.5 acres. The facility comprises a 91,077 sq ft distribution warehouse, 9,282 sq ft of offices, and a 479-space triple-deck van park extending to over 320,000 sq ft.

The property is let in its entirety to Amazon UK Services Ltd on a straight 15-year full repairing and insuring lease from September 2020, at a current rent of about £2m per annum. The lease incorporates five-yearly upwards-only rent reviews, compounded annually to CPI.

Located within the well-established Belfast Harbour industrial area, Savills said the asset benefits from excellent connectivity to Belfast Port, the city centre, and the wider motorway network. It represents Northern Ireland’s only purpose-built last mile distribution centre, designed to Amazon’s specific requirements.

Ben Turtle, head of Savills Northern Ireland, said: "This is an exceptional opportunity to acquire a prime logistics asset underpinned by a long lease to one of the world’s strongest covenants. The combination of Amazon’s commitment to the building, the strategic location within Belfast Harbour, and the quality of the specification will appeal to both domestic and international investors seeking secure income in a resilient sector.”