'This is an exceptional opportunity': Prime Amazon-occupied logistics asset in Belfast hits market with £2million annual rent

By Claire Cartmill
Published 10th Sep 2025, 10:01 BST
Purpose-built last-mile warehouse and distribution facility in Titanic Quarter offers investors a 6% yield and secure long-term income from global tech giant

A landmark logistics investment opportunity in Belfast, fully let to Amazon UK Services Ltd, has been brought to market with a guide price of £28.83million.

Property consultancy Savills Ireland has been instructed to bring to market the purpose-built last-mile warehouse and distribution facility, which is located at Channel Commercial Park in the Titanic Quarter.

The guide price reflects a net initial yield of 6%.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A landmark logistics investment opportunity in Belfast, fully let to Amazon UK Services Ltd, has been brought to market with a guide price of £28.83mplaceholder image
A landmark logistics investment opportunity in Belfast, fully let to Amazon UK Services Ltd, has been brought to market with a guide price of £28.83m

Constructed in 2020, the property extends to 411,185 sq ft on a self-contained site of approximately 9.5 acres. The facility comprises a 91,077 sq ft distribution warehouse, 9,282 sq ft of offices, and a 479-space triple-deck van park extending to over 320,000 sq ft.

placeholder image
Read More
Former 1920s Belfast factory to be transformed into 54 new social homes

The property is let in its entirety to Amazon UK Services Ltd on a straight 15-year full repairing and insuring lease from September 2020, at a current rent of about £2m per annum. The lease incorporates five-yearly upwards-only rent reviews, compounded annually to CPI.

Located within the well-established Belfast Harbour industrial area, Savills said the asset benefits from excellent connectivity to Belfast Port, the city centre, and the wider motorway network. It represents Northern Ireland’s only purpose-built last mile distribution centre, designed to Amazon’s specific requirements.

Ben Turtle, head of Savills Northern Ireland, said: "This is an exceptional opportunity to acquire a prime logistics asset underpinned by a long lease to one of the world’s strongest covenants. The combination of Amazon’s commitment to the building, the strategic location within Belfast Harbour, and the quality of the specification will appeal to both domestic and international investors seeking secure income in a resilient sector.”

Savills is seeking offers in excess of £28,830,000 for the long leasehold interest, excluding VAT.

Related topics:BelfastBelfast Harbour
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice