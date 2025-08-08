LEGO fans across Northern Ireland are in for an exciting summer as the beloved toy brand opens its first official store in the region.

The new LEGO store is set to launch at Victoria Square Shopping Centre in Belfast on Thursday, August 28, with doors opening to the public at 9am.

The grand opening will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by Shweta Munshi, vice president of marketing at LEGO Retail, and Dáithí Mac Gabhann, the young Belfast organ donation campaigner whose advocacy inspired a change in organ donor laws.

Spanning 165 square metres on the upper ground level of Victoria Square, the store will offer an immersive LEGO experience aimed at builders of all ages.

Visitors can look forward to popular features such as the Pick a Brick Wall, where they can select individual pieces for their own custom creations, as well as the Build a Minifigure Tower, allowing customers to mix and match elements to personalise their own LEGO minifigures. The store will also host monthly building challenges and hands-on events, making it an interactive hub for LEGO enthusiasts.

Shweta Munshi expressed her excitement about the store’s launch: "After a thorough search, we have found the perfect site in Victoria Square, Belfast. In the heart of the city, the new store will allow builders of all ages to be inspired by the endless play opportunities the Lego Group has to offer.

"This store will be a top retail destination for product launches and events, while acting as a hub for our Lego community and new builders alike.”

This Belfast location marks LEGO’s 21st store in the UK and its first in Northern Ireland. It represents a strategic expansion for the company as it continues to grow its presence and engage more directly with fans across the region.

Russell Banham, UK head at Commerz Real, the owner of Victoria Square through its Hausinvest real estate fund, welcomed LEGO’s arrival: “The Lego Group is one of the world’s most recognisable brands and we are really excited that they have chosen to establish their first flagship store in Victoria Square.

"Victoria Square is the leading destination for retail and leisure in Northern Ireland and the addition of a Lego Store will further enhance the unrivaled mix of premium brands who have already made it their home.

"This is great news, not only for Lego fans, but for the wider retail landscape in Northern Ireland.”

The opening of the new LEGO store is expected to draw big crowds and spark excitement among fans young and old, offering a fresh, hands-on way to experience one of the world’s most iconic toy brands.

