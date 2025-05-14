Long-established Gilfresh Produce expands 15-year partnership with M&S strengthening its roots while bringing flavour-packed parsnips from Armagh to shelves island-wide

Marks & Spencer (M&S) has strengthened its commitment to local sourcing and exceptional quality by expanding its partnership with County Armagh-based Gilfresh Produce to supply Irish parsnips to M&S stores across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

This milestone reinforces M&S’s long-standing support for local farmers, while delivering outstanding flavour and freshness to customers across the island.

Sown in May and nurtured for six months before harvest, Gilfresh’s parsnips are grown to the highest standards, ensuring a naturally sweet flavour and rich, earthy texture. Now available across all 22 M&S stores in Northern Ireland and 16 in the Republic of Ireland, these parsnips showcase the best of Irish farming expertise and care.

Founded 60 years ago by Thomas Gilpin on a modest four-acre plot in County Armagh, Gilfresh Produce has grown into a major player in the fresh produce sector, operating across 1,800 acres of land while staying true to its roots in quality.

The business first began supplying M&S in 2010 with three lines of carrots – a relationship that has flourished over the past 15 years, now encompassing 10 product lines including carrots, swede, broccoli crowns, brussel sprouts, sweetheart cabbage, leeks and pumpkins, with further innovations in development.

William Gilpin, managing director at Gilfresh Produce, explained: “Supplying locally grown parsnips to M&S stores across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland is an important next step in our long-standing partnership. Our shared commitment to quality and innovation has been key to making this possible. We are proud to grow produce that not only tastes exceptional but is also farmed in a way that protects and enhances our environment for future generations.”

In addition to supplying fresh produce directly to M&S stores, Gilfresh also works with fellow Northern Ireland producer, Avondale Foods, providing carrots, white and red onions and broccoli for M&S-branded wet salads – further strengthening the local supply chain and supporting jobs across the region.

Shaun Doherty, senior agronomist at Marks & Spencer, said: “Expanding our partnership with Gilfresh Produce to offer locally grown parsnips across the island of Ireland is an exciting step forward. At M&S, we are passionate about supporting rural economies, championing sustainable farming practices and delivering the best quality produce to our customers. Importantly, this collaboration exemplifies our dedication to sustainability – by working closely with growers to implement renewable energy solutions and eco-friendly practices, we’re not only enhancing produce quality but also contributing to a healthier environment for future generations.”

Gilfresh’s commitment to sustainability extends across all areas of its operation. The farm powers its site using renewable energy generated from an on-site anaerobic digester, which converts agricultural waste into green electricity – helping to reduce carbon emissions and support a circular farming model.

Protecting and enhancing biodiversity is also a priority. Gilfresh promotes native wildlife species such as barn owls, yellowhammers, bees, and Irish hares by providing dedicated habitats, nesting spaces, and food sources across its farmland.

