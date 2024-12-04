A breathtaking photograph of Divis Mountain in Belfast has taken social media by storm, garnering over 1.4million views in just three days.

The striking image, captured by amateur photographer Marty McClinton from Lisburn has sparked widespread admiration and excitement across Northern Ireland and beyond.

Marty, who regularly hikes the mountain with partner Alex Rainey and daughters Ellie (12) and Sophie (8), was inspired to take the mobile phone photograph after a Friday night run with friend Emmet McCracken from Belfast, who appears in the foreground of the shot.

Marty explained: “I often go up Divis with my daughters – they absolutely love it. But last Friday, it was just me and Emmet on the run. We reached the top, and the view was so stunning, I had to take a photo."

The photograph was posted later that night on the Beautiful Northern Ireland social media page, where it quickly went viral. The image – showing the dramatic landscape of Belfast city beneath a spectacular night sky – was met with an outpouring of praise and admiration from viewers. In just a few days, it has racked up over 800 comments and 24,000 likes.

Gillian Langridge, who runs the Beautiful Northern Ireland social media platform, shared her excitement: “A huge congratulations to Marty McClinton on an incredible achievement – his stunning photograph has just hit over 1 million post reaches! This is the first time one of our photos has reached such an amazing milestone, and what an absolutely fantastic image it is!"

She continued: “It has been a true highlight in showcasing the breathtaking beauty of Northern Ireland. A massive thank you to our amazing community for your support and for making this page such a wonderful place to celebrate together. Once again, well done, Marty – you’ve done us all proud!”

The photo has not only highlighted the natural beauty of Northern Ireland but also brought attention to the growing influence of amateur photographers in the digital age. For Marty McClinton, this viral success marks an exciting chapter in his photography journey, one that was sparked by a simple moment of shared joy with friends and family on the slopes of Divis Mountain.

"This viral moment serves as a reminder of the hidden gems in Northern Ireland, and the power of social media to connect people through the shared experience of natural beauty," Marty added. "I just love taking pictures. Who knows what will come next?"

1 . 20210103_114039 (3).jpg Marty McClinton from Lisburn has sparked widespread admiration and excitement across Northern Ireland and beyond for his amazing picture of Divis Mountain in Belfast. Pictured with friend Emmet McCracken from Belfast, who appears in the foreground of the shot Photo: u Photo Sales

2 . Divis Mountain in Belfast The breathtaking photograph of Divis Mountain in Belfast taken by amateur photographer Marty McClinton from Lisburn. The photograph has taken social media by storm, garnering over 1.4 million views in just three days. Included is the picture is Emmet McCracken from Belfast Photo: u Photo Sales

3 . Divis Mountain in Belfast Amateur photographer Marty McClinton from Lisburn regularly hikes the mountain with daughters Ellie (12) and Sophie (8) (pictured) Photo: u Photo Sales