An historic Georgian country estate in County Down will open its gates to the public following the completion of a £1.7million investment in a collection of luxury lakeside self-catering cabins.

The new ’Birch Cabins’ development is located at the Lagan family’s Florida Manor estate just outside Killinchy and will welcome its first paying guests from today (September 1).

Dating back to 1676, the beautiful 200-acre site was purchased by the Lagan family in 2005, with the objective of bringing the estate back to life, and eventual public use. Much restoration work has been completed to the original Florida Manor house, surrounding buildings and estate grounds over the last two decades.

In its latest phase - developed by Michael Lagan Jnr - a collection of eight self-catering cabins will bring the estate into regular public use for the first time.

Nestled amongst the forest in the heart of the estate, the stylish cabins will bring guests closer to nature without compromising on comfort. Each luxury cabin has been thoughtfully designed with simple, sustainable luxury in mind.

Interiors feature large picture windows that invite the forest, tall trees, shifting light and the quiet sounds of the outdoors in, with European oak cladding adding warmth and a timeless, relaxed feel. Everything is considered for a slower pace: comfortable king size beds, balconies overlooking a tree-lined lake; walk-in rainfall showers, well-equipped kitchenettes, and private outdoor wood-burning hot tubs.

Commenting ahead of the official opening, Michael Lagan Jr said: “Our family has been lucky to have enjoyed the beauty and tranquillity of Florida Manor for the last two decades. Our family's vision was always to restore this historic site back to its former glory, and to one day share this beautiful place with the local community.

“This is the start of an exciting new chapter for Florida Manor. In Celtic mythology, the birch is a tree of beginnings, symbolising renewal. Overlooking a birch-tree lined lake in the heart of the estate, our Birch Cabins have been designed to create a relaxing space where people can check in and switch off, taking time out from the stresses of modern life, surrounded by nature. We hope our guests will find their own sense of personal renewal and rejuvenation, that we have enjoyed here for many years.”

It is hoped the development, created in partnership with 2020 Architects and Crown Creative, will bring wider economic impact for local businesses and support tourism to the region.

Celebrating Irish craftsmanship and championing local materials was central to the design ethos. From the rich oak cladding to the beautifully woven throws from Mourne Textiles and bespoke textile artworks by Emily McIlwaine Textiles, handmade ceramics by Annadale Brickwork, shampoo, conditioner and handwash by Field Day, and outdoor furniture by Belfast interiors boutique, Maven, carefully considered collaborations highlight the best of Irish design.

Commenting on the development, Ryan Crown, creative director and founder at Crown Creative said: “It was our pleasure to partner with Michael Lagan Jnr and the team at 2020 Architects to bring Birch Cabins at Florida Manor to life. As the creative partner, we’ve been involved across every stage of the journey; from strategy and positioning through to branding, design and interiors. It’s incredible to see such a considered project on our doorstep here in Northern Ireland, one that not only sets a new standard in hospitality but embraces the growing trend of slow travel and design led experiences."

Florida Manor is also home to a Grade B+ Palladian Mansion - one of only two in County Down, and a Walled Garden, which will be soon available to hire for weddings and private events. Self-catering apartments are also available to book within the grounds of the estate, and plans are in place for further expansion including the development of a 3-bedroom Birch Cabin, which is expected to follow in 2026.

Cabin prices start at £250 for up to two people sharing. Booking is open now, for stays from 1 September 2025. Booking is now open for stays this autumn, winter, and through to spring 2026. Early booking is advised to avoid disappointment.

For further information or to book, visit www.birchcabins.com

