News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Amazon to close UK-based online shop Book Depository
24 minutes ago Subway and Cadbury launch Creme egg sandwich for one day only
1 hour ago More than 500 asylum seekers to be housed on barge off coast
1 hour ago Port of Dover to stagger coaches in bid to avoid further Easter delays
4 hours ago Travelodge to open 300 new hotels across UK - see full list
7 hours ago Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell arrested

This lavish seaside apartment ticks all the boxes for holidays, relaxation and opulence - and is just down the road

Imagine getting the keys to an apartment like this – perfect for holidays, relaxing, entertaining and it’s only down the road in Portrush.The 2-bedroom pad – 08, Pier West, Kerr Street, Portrush, BT56 8DG – has everything.

By Gemma Murray
Published 5th Apr 2023, 16:03 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 16:43 BST

Built in Pier West, this stunning apartment is situated in a central location within the ever popular resort town of Portrush, with incredible West facing views overlooking Portrush's West Bay, The Harbour and beyond towards the Donegal Headlands.

08, Pier West, Kerr Street, Portrush, BT56 8DG 2 Bed 2nd Floor Apartment

1.

08, Pier West, Kerr Street, Portrush, BT56 8DG 2 Bed 2nd Floor Apartment Photo: propertypal.com

Photo Sales
08, Pier West, Kerr Street, Portrush, BT56 8DG 2 Bed 2nd Floor Apartment

2.

08, Pier West, Kerr Street, Portrush, BT56 8DG 2 Bed 2nd Floor Apartment Photo: propertypal.com

Photo Sales
08, Pier West, Kerr Street, Portrush, BT56 8DG 2 Bed 2nd Floor Apartment

3.

08, Pier West, Kerr Street, Portrush, BT56 8DG 2 Bed 2nd Floor Apartment Photo: propertypal.com

Photo Sales
08, Pier West, Kerr Street, Portrush, BT56 8DG 2 Bed 2nd Floor Apartment

4.

08, Pier West, Kerr Street, Portrush, BT56 8DG 2 Bed 2nd Floor Apartment Photo: propertypal.com

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
The Harbour