This lavish seaside apartment ticks all the boxes for holidays, relaxation and opulence - and is just down the road
Imagine getting the keys to an apartment like this – perfect for holidays, relaxing, entertaining and it’s only down the road in Portrush.The 2-bedroom pad – 08, Pier West, Kerr Street, Portrush, BT56 8DG – has everything.
By Gemma Murray
Published 5th Apr 2023, 16:03 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 16:43 BST
Built in Pier West, this stunning apartment is situated in a central location within the ever popular resort town of Portrush, with incredible West facing views overlooking Portrush's West Bay, The Harbour and beyond towards the Donegal Headlands.
