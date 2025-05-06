'This marks a new chapter': Global professional services company invests in new Belfast office to support team growth and innovation
Global professional services company Turner & Townsend has relocated its Northern Ireland office to a new shared space with CBRE NI, marking a key step in the firms’ growing partnership.
The move to 32-38 Linenhall Street, Belfast follows a strategic deal in January to integrate Turner & Townsend with CBRE’s project management business globally.
Co-locating in the city centre is expected to enhance collaboration, streamline client delivery, and bring leading built environment expertise under one roof.
Turner & Townsend, which first established its Northern Ireland presence over two decades ago, has grown significantly since moving into Arthur House in 2015 with just 10 employees. The team now numbers over 40, supporting complex programmes across real estate, energy, natural resources, and infrastructure.
The newly refurbished Linenhall Street workspace has been designed to support agile working and foster innovation. It also reflects the firm’s ongoing investment in people and commitment to growing local talent, with an emphasis on graduate and early-career opportunities.
The move reinforces Turner & Townsend’s long-term commitment to Northern Ireland by creating more opportunities to appoint and develop graduate and early-career professionals. It supports strategic ambitions to grow its multi-disciplinary team and further contribute to transformative projects across the region.
Kevin McNaull, director at Turner & Townsend UK, said: "This office move reflects both our strong momentum in Northern Ireland and the exciting future we are building through our integration with CBRE. By relocating to Linenhall Street, we are not only investing in a more modern and collaborative working environment, but also in our people and our ability to better serve our clients. This marks a new chapter for Turner & Townsend in the region—one defined by partnership, performance and purpose."
Brian Lavery, managing director, CBRE NI, added: “CBRE NI is delighted to welcome Turner & Townsend into our shared office space at The Linenhall. This move is a natural next step in what has already been a strong and collaborative working relationship between our two businesses.
“Co-locating presents an exciting opportunity to build even greater alignment between our teams, enabling us to deliver truly integrated solutions for our clients across Northern Ireland and beyond.
“We work closely with our landlord, Killultagh Estates, to ensure the office space at The Linenhall continues to meet the high standards expected by today’s occupiers. This relocation not only strengthens our joint capabilities but also reflects the quality space available and a shared commitment to delivering the very best in service and expertise.”
