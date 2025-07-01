This Northern Ireland property could have the most amazing views you have ever seen? It now could be yours...

By Gemma Murray
Published 1st Jul 2025, 15:30 BST
Updated 2nd Jul 2025, 08:59 BST
This detached property provides uninterrupted sea views from every room, allowing you to fully appreciate the breathtaking coastal scenery.

A private driveway leads down to the waterfront where this property is situated.

Outside the property there is a large paved terrace that gives you interrupted views of the Atlantic Ocean, Donegal Headlands and the Strand Beach.

The location of this property is not only scenic but it also is conveniently located being 10 minute walk to main Promenade, Portstewart Golf Club or the Strand Beach.

See it for yourself on Propertypal

34 Strand Road, Portstewart, BT55 7LU 4 Bed Detached House

1.

34 Strand Road, Portstewart, BT55 7LU 4 Bed Detached House Photo: PROPERTYPAL

Photo Sales
34 Strand Road, Portstewart, BT55 7LU 4 Bed Detached House

2.

34 Strand Road, Portstewart, BT55 7LU 4 Bed Detached House Photo: PROPERTYPAL

Photo Sales
34 Strand Road, Portstewart, BT55 7LU 4 Bed Detached House

3.

34 Strand Road, Portstewart, BT55 7LU 4 Bed Detached House Photo: PROPERTYPAL

Photo Sales
34 Strand Road, Portstewart, BT55 7LU 4 Bed Detached House

4.

34 Strand Road, Portstewart, BT55 7LU 4 Bed Detached House Photo: PROPERTYPAL

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Northern IrelandAtlantic Ocean
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice