This period property once family home to the Clark Linen Barons and around 1 hour from Belfast is now up for sale - 23 images
This elegant 19th century property was once a family home to the Clark Linen Barons. Steeped in history and set on mature picturesque elevated grounds, it includes 2.25 acres as well as servants cottages.
By Gemma Murray
Published 21st Jun 2023, 11:33 BST
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 11:48 BST
The property retains much of its original character and charm yet provides modern features together with spacious living accommodation suitable for todays lifestyles and standards.
