News you can trust since 1737
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Three teenagers killed after car crashes into a tree
Body found after police search river for missing woman
DJ confirms she will leave BBC Radio 1 after eight years
Inflation rate ‘stuck’ at 8.7% new ONS figures show
‘Loud bangs’ heard in search for missing Titanic sub
Euromillions players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £55m

This period property once family home to the Clark Linen Barons and around 1 hour from Belfast is now up for sale - 23 images

This elegant 19th century property was once a family home to the Clark Linen Barons. Steeped in history and set on mature picturesque elevated grounds, it includes 2.25 acres as well as servants cottages.
By Gemma Murray
Published 21st Jun 2023, 11:33 BST
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 11:48 BST

The property retains much of its original character and charm yet provides modern features together with spacious living accommodation suitable for todays lifestyles and standards.

See it here on propertypal.com

Gorteade House, 23 Gorteade Road, Upperlands, Maghera BT465SA Offers around £650,000

1.

Gorteade House, 23 Gorteade Road, Upperlands, Maghera BT465SA Offers around £650,000 Photo: propertypal

Photo Sales
Gorteade House, 23 Gorteade Road, Upperlands, Maghera BT465SA Offers around £650,000

2.

Gorteade House, 23 Gorteade Road, Upperlands, Maghera BT465SA Offers around £650,000 Photo: propertypal

Photo Sales
Gorteade House, 23 Gorteade Road, Upperlands, Maghera BT465SA Offers around £650,000

3.

Gorteade House, 23 Gorteade Road, Upperlands, Maghera BT465SA Offers around £650,000 Photo: propertypal

Photo Sales
Gorteade House, 23 Gorteade Road, Upperlands, Maghera BT465SA Offers around £650,000

4.

Gorteade House, 23 Gorteade Road, Upperlands, Maghera BT465SA Offers around £650,000 Photo: propertypal.com

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:Belfast