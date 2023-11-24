This year's Black Friday sales on track to be the 'best ever' for retailers

All Sections
This year’s Black Friday in the UK is on track to be the “busiest ever” as shoppers shake off cost-of-living woes to make the most of festive deals, new data has revealed.​
By Mark Rainey and Anna Wise
Black Friday sales shopping in Belfast city centre. Photo: Colm Lenaghan/PacemakerBlack Friday sales shopping in Belfast city centre. Photo: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker
Nationwide Building Society said that sales volumes on Friday show people have been making more purchases than this time last year.By midday, customers had made 3.22 million transactions, which is 14% higher than than a typical Friday and 5% more than Black Friday 2022.It is also 13% more than the same day in 2021, Nationwide said.

However, Retail NI chief executive Glyn Roberts said it is too soon to say for sure if Northern Ireland sales have broken any records.

"We have been urging consumers to shop independent and support local traders. I hope that has been taken up but it is too early to tell,” he said.

Mr Roberts said the high footfall that was evident on Friday did not guarantee that spending is up.

"What you need is actual sales figures and you’re not going to get those yet.

"Black Friday is less of an event than it used to be, because people are starting their Christmas shopping earlier and earlier.

"People were starting to do their Christmas shopping even before Halloween,” Mr Roberts added.

Meanwhile, Barclays banking group revealed that the volume of purchases leading up to Black Friday were higher than this time last year, as retailers continue to launch sales earlier in the month.

