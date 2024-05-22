Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Belfast business leaders and best friends are embarking on the equivalent of 10 marathons over eight days to help raise funds to improve the mental health of young people in NI

Three friends from Belfast are embarking on the equivalent of 10 marathons over eight days to help raise critical funds to improve the mental health of young people across the province.

‘The 3 Amigos’, Chris Ross, managing partner of one of Northern Ireland’s leading commercial law firms, McKees, Roger Warnock, chief executive of Young Social Innovators and Alan Elwood, founder of Positive Steps Outdoors will complete a 400km off-road route running over rough terrain and the last wilderness in the UK.

The group departed on Sunday and over eight days will undertake the gruelling challenge which includes a total climb of 10,000 metres - the equivalent of Mount Everest.

Before heading off, Chris said: “Northern Ireland has some of the highest levels of mental ill-health among children and young people in Europe. Alan and Roger both lead two fantastic local organisations that are working hard to support young people and collectively, we are aiming to help raise much-needed funds to help support these great initiatives.

“For eight days, we will be stretching our own mental and physical capabilities when we take part in The Cape Wrath Ultra, a 400km running adventure through the Scottish Highlands. Only one in three people manage to complete this challenge, but we have been training hard and are well prepared and confident that we’ll complete it together, in aid of young people across NI.”

Young Social Innovators is Ireland’s largest youth-led social innovation charity with a global footprint and aims to help young people feel inspired, empowered and equipped to change the world for good.

Positive Steps Outdoors is a social enterprise born out of the vision that connecting people to the natural environment and each other helps individuals and teams manage life’s pressures, build sustainable networks, and strengthen future resilience. The organisation facilitates self-care by enabling people to escape to the outdoors, engaging in ‘green therapy’ to benefit their mental and physical wellbeing.

The Amigos are hoping to raise over £20,000 in aid of Young Social Innovators and Positive Steps Outdoors.