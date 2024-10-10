Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Named after Gunner, one of the beloved working gun dogs in their family, the Rathfriland firm says it ‘embodies the steadfastness, loyalty, and exceptional skills that make working gun dogs so remarkable’

Northern Ireland business Gunner and Hound is quickly making a name for itself in the world of country wear.

Founded by three local women, the Co Down company specialises in high-quality, stylish pieces designed and made right in Banbridge.

The entrepreneurial trio behind Gunner and Hound have turned their passion for country wear into a thriving business, with their products already attracting attention from shoppers across the region.

Speaking about the company’s growing success, MP Carla Lockhart, said: “It’s incredible to see this homegrown business making such an impact.

"Gunner and Hound is a perfect example of local talent and entrepreneurship thriving in Banbridge. It’s not just about their stylish products, but the pride they take in creating something unique and rooted in our community.

“Gunner and Hound’s success is a reminder of the importance of supporting local businesses and the fantastic potential that exists within Northern Ireland’s entrepreneurial community.

"I stumbled on their success following a purchase of one of their gilets from the lovely RoaleX country-wear shop . When purchasing I learned that this gilet is designed and made by a Banbridge company called Gunner And Hound!

"Gunner and Hound is a relatively new company with three local girls at the helm. It really is great to see them following their dreams with their business venture."

Highlighting the need to ‘shop local’, she added: “I always, if possible, try to shop local.

"I am a big fan of the country wear and it’s great when you can shop local and benefit local entrepreneurs! I wish the girls every success and look forward to seeing them advance their business.”