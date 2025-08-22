​Three locals taste success in international cider challenge

Davy Uprichard, founder of Tempted Cider in Armagh, won four medals including two silvers

​Three local producers have won seven medals in the prestigious International Cider Challenge (ICC) 2025, the global industry’s principal annual competition.

The Northern Ireland successes were Kilmegan Cider in Dundrum, Co Down and two Armagh cider producers - Long Meadow Cider, Loughgall and Tempted Cider.

ICC aims to reward and promote excellent ciders from around the globe, providing the perfect platform for producers to express their ciders to both trade and consumers.

Backed by a rigorous blind tasting system and with an international panel of experts to taste, assess and award your ciders, it’s the competition that counts. Judges are drawn from across the global cider industry and include producers, flavour analysts, experienced cider journalists, independent retailers and buyers from supermarkets.

Pat and Catherine McKeever of Loughgall’s Long Meadow Ciders and Juices, winners of two awards including a silver medal

In total, ciders from 16 different countries were entered into this year’s awards. Nine gold medals were awarded across the taste and design and packaging awards.

The big Northern Ireland winner was Tempted with two silver and two bronze medals for its Dry, Strawberry, Low Alcohol and Session ciders. The Dry and Strawberry ciders each won silver for founder and cider maker Davy Uprichard, who set up the business at the family home near Lisburn with wife Janet in 1982, and two bronze medals.

Kilmegan, which was founded by cider maker Andrew Boyd in 2013, gained bronze for its Tannin-led Dry Cider. The small business was set up by Andrew and wife Karen on the family orchard in 2009 and was registered for cider production in 2013.

Long Meadow, another family business run by husband and wife team Pat and Catherine McKeever with son Peter and daughter Alanna, was awarded silver for its Rhubarb and Honey and bronze for its Wood-aged ciders.

Andrew Boyd of Kilmegan Cider in Dundrum, a medal winner in the International Cider Challenge

The company is based on the extensive family orchards near Loughgall and has won a host of medals for its ciders, apple juices and apple cider vinegar. It has also won awards for its orchard tours.

The awards were judged by a senior judging panel, led by cider writer and ICC chair Adam Wells.

