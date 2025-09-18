One of Belfast’s largest hospitality destinations, Haymarket Belfast, will unveil three new bars tomorrow (Friday), marking the final stage of a £5 million regeneration of the historic Royal Avenue site.

Following a successful launch event last week, the expansion doubles the venue’s footprint and brings the total number of bars on-site to six, employing around 100 staff.

The new additions include the stylish Crimson Cocktail Lounge, the fun-filled Mic Drop Karaoke Bar, and a lively Sports and Live Music Bar, each offering unique experiences for guests.

Owner Gareth Murphy said: “In just a few short years, we’ve created a new and exciting premium hospitality concept in the heart of the city centre, offering real choice for locals and visitors and we’re excited to be bringing an additional three standout venues to our Haymarket Belfast family.

“We had originally envisaged The Stock Exchange, The Courtyard and The Armoury would complete our investment in the Royal Avenue site, so we’re delighted to be investing further, expanding this iconic building’s footprint for hospitality guests and bringing new experiences to support our growing number of staff. Belfast is a great city for socialising and Haymarket Belfast has established itself as a first choice for thousands of guests every week.”

The launch completes the transformation of the Grade B1 listed site into a major hospitality and leisure hub, with Christmas bookings already underway.

James Joyce, director of operations, explained: “Adding even more vibrancy and excitement to this pivotal, central part of the city centre, our three new bars are now part of a go-to destination hub not just for Belfast but for the whole of the island and for tourists right across the world.

"There’s now something for everyone - from intimate nights out to large group gatherings and corporate events - and our Christmas party bookings are already open. We look forward to welcoming everyone to rediscover Haymarket Belfast tomorrow night.”

