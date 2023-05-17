NI Chamber has announced the appointment of three new senior managers from within its team.

The promotions reflect significant growth across core member service areas including business development, communications, events and training.

Jonathan Campbell, who joined NI Chamber last year is now senior business services manager, with responsibility for leading the team delivering the extensive calendar of flagship events, networking and training programmes.

As senior business development manager, Caroline Coyle will head up the team responsible for growing NI Chamber’s membership footprint across Northern Ireland and for ensuring that existing members get maximum value from the network.

With four years’ experience at NI Chamber, Olivia Stewart is now senior communications & engagement manager, assuming responsibility for communications and marketing activity. She has also taken over the role of managing editor of Ambition Magazine.

Ann McGregor, chief executive, said: “I am delighted to congratulate Olivia, Caroline and Jonathan on their recent promotions, which reflect their individual talents, commercial acumen and commitment to delivering the highest standard of service for our members.“Last year, NI Chamber implemented a new business strategy which has already led to significant growth across a number of service areas. That’s opened up opportunity for colleagues to progress and move to the next stage of their career. The fact that all three positions in our new management layer have been filled internally is reflective of our commitment to learning and development, as well as to the mentorship of our existing Heads of Department.

“I have no doubt that all three of our new senior managers will continue to grow and develop within these new roles and look forward to watching their progression.”

