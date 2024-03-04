Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Antrim Town’s key shopping destination is set to welcome three new stores this Spring with Lynas Food Outlet first to open its doors at Castle Mall on Thursday following over £2m investment.

After significant construction work, the new anchor tenant will open the doors to its large 8,500 sq ft unit, where the Food Store will be accessible from the central car park, enhancing the exterior presence of the scheme and creating new jobs at the shopping centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Signalling strong consumer confidence in the scheme, Castle Mall’s rejuvenation is being further bolstered by the opening of Poundstretcher into a 10,500sq ft unit and a local food and beverage offering who will occupy a unit at the New Look entrance to the scheme, with both due to be open for business late Spring 2024.

Situated directly across from Antrim Castle Gardens, one of the most unique and historically intact gardens in the UK and Ireland which welcomes 500,000 annually, Castle Mall has seen continuous development in recent years and welcomed the upsize and shop refit of Specsavers, Cardfactory, Holland and Barrett within the scheme since its acquisition by local owners, Keneagles Ltd in August 2021.

Pamela Minford, centre manager at Castle Mall, said: “We are welcoming more people than ever before visiting and spending in Castle Mall. The shopping Centre is currently going through its biggest investment and transformation with the new owners Keneagles, and we are delighted to bring even more retailer options to the community of Antrim Town, who have remained so loyal to us over the years.

“With Lynas Food Outlet, Poundstretcher and a local food operator opening this Spring, there is a real sense of excitement building at Castle Mall and we are looking forward to developing our regeneration strategy even further in the future.”

Castle Mall has seen continuous development in recent years and welcomed the upsize and shop refit of Specsavers, Cardfactory, Holland and Barrett within the scheme since its acquisition by local owners, Keneagles Ltd in August 2021

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad