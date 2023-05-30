The global business landscape can be a challenge to small business, but three Northern Ireland firms have come together with an enhanced offering, delivering to global Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) on the scale of a big business but with agility and flexibility where small business excel.

Rostrevor based Bradfor Ltd, Newry’s The Exact Group and IPC Mouldings from Carrickfergus will be showcasing Northern Ireland’s role in the thriving supply chain aerospace sector by attending one of the biggest events in the aircraft interiors calendar, the AIX Expo in Hamburg, Germany, taking place from June 6 – 8.

They will be demonstrating how Northern Ireland companies are servicing the global aerospace sector by focussing on collaboration and communication, quality management, technology and innovation, ensuring they are at the forefront of change. Recent investment in advanced technology has also been instrumental in their supply chain success.

Bradfor Ltd supplies the aerospace industry with a range of innovative textile products including seat covers, life vest pouches, diaphragms, straps and general upholstery.

Patricia Clements, managing director of Bradfor Ltd, said: “This year’s AIX Expo is an excellent opportunity for us to be in front of a global market audience and to be able to speak first-hand to aerospace industry leaders and decision makers about our high-quality seating and textile products that we produce and how best we can serve their supply chain needs. Northern Ireland is a small place, but our manufacturing capabilities have global reach and by attending the AIX Expo we are being recognised as the location of choice for a trusted supply chain by some of the world’s biggest buyers in the aerospace sector.”

Joining Bradfor Ltd is The Exact Group. From its base in Newry, the company is a market leader in precision engineering and composite finishing and provides its services primarily to the aerospace and defence sectors.

Stephen Cromie, managing director of The Exact Group, explained: “We are looking forward to this year’s AIX Expo and promoting our supply chain excellence to the global aerospace market. The Exact Group has recently invested in new technology and has been appointed a certified applicator of Cerakote which is the world leader in thin film ceramic infused coating technology. This advancement in our services allows us to give our customers more choice for their products and we are looking forward to showcasing these during the exhibition and attracting new customers as well as having the chance to catch up with our current customers.”

Carrickfergus based IPC Mouldings, a leading provider of injection moulded parts and assemblies will also be at the AIX Expo. It provides key aircraft products including food trays and latch assemblies, armcaps and video bezels.

Joanne Liddle, managing director, IPC Mouldings, continued: “We are excited to attend this year’s exhibition. Over recent months we have invested in new machinery and redefined our approach in this post covid world by optimising our productivity, extending capability and offering flexible solutions to our customers. By exhibiting at the AIX Expo, we are able to meet with our customers, potential customers, collaborative partners and suppliers and show them how we can meet their needs and provide high quality products and services to a global market.”

Exhibiting as part of Invest NI’s stand, Bradfor Ltd, the Exact Group and IPC Mouldings will have the opportunity to meet with and discuss all things interiors, engaging with the top 70 global airlines alongside major Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), as they look to shape the future of the passenger experience – and show what Northern Ireland has to offer.

In a fast-moving industry engaged in innovation and driven by quality and delivery, these companies excel in their individual performance having successfully undertaken the esteemed aerospace supply chain continuous improvement programme, SC21, designed to accelerate the competitiveness of the UK sector by raising the performance of its supply chain.

Pictured are Patricia Clements, MD of Bradfor Ltd, Stephen Cromie, MD of The Exact Group and Joanne Liddle. MD of IPC Mouldings

All AS9100 accredited, the three companies will be highlighting their successful collaboration at the exhibition, showcasing their business ethos ‘Stronger together, by building a better supply chain, excellence can be achieved.’