A beloved family-run hotel in the heart of Armagh City is celebrating a double milestone — receiving a three-star rating from Tourism NI and preparing to mark its 90th anniversary.

The Charlemont Arms Hotel, located on Upper English Street, has been welcoming guests since 1936 and remains proudly owned and operated by the same family through three generations.

Following a series of recent upgrades to its bedrooms and public areas, the hotel has been elevated from a two-star to a three-star status under Tourism NI’s Quality Grading Scheme.

As it approaches its 90th year, the hotel is embracing a new chapter in its story while continuing its long-standing tradition of warm hospitality.

David Roberts, director of strategic development at Tourism NI, said: “Tourism NI is delighted to award the Charlemont Arms Hotel this three-star accommodation grade.

“The award is testament to the team’s hard work and dedication which has resulted in the hotel successfully being repositioned from a two-star to a three-star property.

“I wish the team all the best with the 90th birthday celebrations and continued success with the venture.”

Judith Winter, director of the Charlemont Arms Hotel, explained: “We are honoured to receive this three-star accommodation grade from Tourism NI. The advice and support from the Tourism NI team has been invaluable.

“This recognition is a proud milestone which reflects our continued commitment to excellence and warm hospitality. We look forward to welcoming both new and returning guests with the same passion which has guided us for generations.”

The owners of the Charlemont Arms Hotel are also participants in Tourism NI’s Sustainable Tourism Business Programme.

The Tourism NI Quality Grading Scheme is a mark of distinction and gives visitors a clear idea of the standards of accommodation, service and cleanliness that they can expect during their stay.

The scheme is open to hotels, guest houses, B&Bs, self-catering, hostels and guest accommodation with businesses capable of achieving a grade of up to five stars.

Further information about the Quality Grading Scheme is available at Tourist Accommodation Quality Grading Scheme

1 . The Charlemont Arms Hotel The Charlemont Arms Hotel, located on Upper English Street, has been welcoming guests since 1936 and remains proudly owned and operated by the same family through three generations Photo: u Photo Sales

2 . The Charlemont Arms Hotel The Charlemont Arms Hotel has been owned by three generations of the same family since being established in 1936 and recently underwent a host of improvements including the public spaces Photo: u Photo Sales

3 . The Charlemont Arms Hotel Family-owned Charlemont Arms Hotel in Armagh City has been awarded three-stars by Tourism NI’s Quality Grading Scheme. Pictured is David Roberts, director of strategic development at Tourism Northern Ireland with Helen Forster, Gretta Forster and Judith Winter, directors of the Charlemont Arms Hotel Photo: u Photo Sales