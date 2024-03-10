Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Belfast’s newest tourist attraction, McConnell’s Distillery, opens later this month at the A-wing of Crumlin Road Gaol, with tickets now on sale to the public. McConnell’s Distillery and Visitor Experience expects to welcome over 100,000 visitors annually following its two year renovation and restoration of the historic venue.

The venue, which will be ready to welcome visitors from Wednesday, March 27, will play a leading role in the continuing economic and social regeneration of north Belfast and be a new exciting venue for tourism in Northern Ireland as a whole.

The guided tour of the distillery will introduce visitors to the historic Belfast brand, whilst taking them on an immersive journey through the art of distilling and crafting McConnell’s signature Irish whiskies.

Visitors will enjoy an up-close and personal experience, led by their expert guide - who will share the secrets of McConnell's time-honoured techniques. Guests will have the opportunity to observe the process of making triple-distilled, single malt Irish whiskey, and of course, sampling some of the brand’s award-winning whiskies along the way. The tour, which costs £25 for an adult ticket, will include a welcome drink, McConnell's 5 Year, McConnell's Sherry Cask and some 'new make’ liquid, straight off the stills.

CEO of McConnell’s Belfast Distillery Company John Kelly, explained: “We are thrilled to be at the stage of putting tickets on sale and to be on the verge of opening after years of planning, building and fit out.

“Having taken the tour myself this week, I am very confident that all of our visitors will have a truly world-class experience when we open later this month. We are very confident that we will soon see the space come alive with tourists, locals and visitors from around the world.

