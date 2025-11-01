My wife Sarah and I set up Belmont Larder in May 2023 — a small, independent business born out of our shared love for great food and community.

I’ve spent the last 25 years working as a chef, learning my craft across a range of kitchens, while Sarah’s background has always been in hospitality and leisure. In fact, that’s how we first met — working together at The Poacher’s Pocket in Lisbane.

The idea for Belmont Larder really took shape during lockdown. Like many others, we had time to reflect and spotted a gap in the market — a place where people could buy freshly baked breads, homemade gastropub-ready meals, pastries, and traybakes, all alongside the finest produce from local Irish suppliers. Thanks to my experience in the kitchen, we were able to fit out our own production space on site, meaning everything we sell is made in-house and fresh every day.

Our mission is simple: to shine a light on the incredible food producers across Ireland while offering something truly homemade and heartfelt. Being a chef-owner means I personally oversee every loaf, pastry, and ready meal that leaves our kitchen.

We also do a wonderful range of fresh, locally caught seafood. Our selection depends on what the boats bring in, but we usually stock salmon, hake, cod, and smoked haddock, along with a few delicious specials — salt and chilli prawns, scampi, and scallops when they’re in season. It’s all about celebrating what our local waters have to offer and bringing that freshness straight to our customers.

Located at 71 Belmont Road, Belfast, we open seven days a week — 8:30am to 5pm Monday to Saturday, and 10am to 3pm on Sundays — and every day brings a mix of creativity and hard work.

A typical morning starts bright and early at 6am as I begin baking breads and pastries. Sarah joins me around 7:30am to prep the shop and pack up the growing number of pre-orders for collection. Once the morning rush subsides, it’s on to the less glamorous side of running a business — emails, paperwork, and all the behind-the-scenes admin that every small business owner knows too well.

Our biggest high has undoubtedly been seeing so many happy, returning customers. It’s incredible to think that just three years ago Belmont Larder didn’t even exist, and now it’s become a real community hub. Watching familiar faces come through the door each day and knowing they’ve chosen to support our small start-up is an amazing feeling.

Sarah, in particular, has a wonderful way of connecting with people — she’s created her own wee social hub in the shop, with regulars calling in as much for a chat and a laugh as for their fresh bread or pastries. It’s something really special and means the world to us both.

Of course, there have been challenges too. The biggest low isn’t one single event but the ongoing mental stress that comes with moving from the security of employment to the uncertainties of self-employment. It’s a big leap, and it takes resilience. Still, the local support we’ve received has made it all worthwhile. The community around us has been so welcoming, and we’re immensely proud of the loyal following we’ve built in such a short time.

We’re very fortunate to own the building we trade from, though if we could do it all again, we’d definitely crunch the numbers more and take a closer look at the fit-out budget! The building needed far more work than expected, which meant taking on significant asset finance for equipment — a strain we’ve felt these first three years. But the light at the end of the tunnel is near: our third birthday coincides with the end of that finance agreement, and we’re planning a big celebration.

Right now, we’re gearing up for the festive season with our Christmas banquet boxes and hampers, plus our full range of breads, pastries, ready meals, and seafood now available for click & collect on our website. Orders have been flying in, and we couldn’t be happier.

Lastly, a huge shout-out goes to our two amazing team members, Daryl and Nina, who’ve been with us from day one, and of course to our wonderful customers. Times are tough for everyone, and we never take their support for granted — it’s what keeps our doors open and our ovens warm.

Here’s to local food, community spirit, and many more years of Belmont Larder.

1 . Belmont Larder From dawn bread-making to the catch of the day, Whiterock chef Gary Jenkins, founder of Belfast’s Belmont Larder, shares how he and his wife Sarah from Comber built a neighbourhood favourite celebrating the best of Irish produce Photo: u Photo Sales

2 . Belmont Larder From dawn bread-making to the catch of the day, Whiterock chef Gary Jenkins, founder of Belfast’s Belmont Larder, shares how he and his wife Sarah from Comber built a neighbourhood favourite celebrating the best of Irish produce Photo: u Photo Sales

3 . Belmont Larder Sarah Jenkins pictured picking wild garlic for the Belmont Larder Photo: u Photo Sales

4 . Belmont Larder From dawn bread-making to the catch of the day, Whiterock chef Gary Jenkins, founder of Belfast’s Belmont Larder, shares how he and his wife Sarah from Comber built a neighbourhood favourite celebrating the best of Irish produce Photo: u Photo Sales