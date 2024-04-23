Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Titanic Belfast has been certified as a great place to work following an independent employee survey as the world-leading visitor attraction announces that it has welcomed its eight millionth visitor.

The certification, which is backed by validated and anonymous feedback from staff, measures employee satisfaction from company culture to business practices and is collected through the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work.

This accreditation confirms that 78% of Titanic Belfast employees consistently enjoy a positive experience, well above the minimum of 65% required to be awarded the certification. Within the survey, individual scores recorded for the organisation were also consistently above average, for example, 99% of staff said they are treated fairly regardless of their sexual orientation and 98% said customers would rate the service delivered as ‘excellent’.

Judith Owens MBE, chief executive of Titanic Belfast, said: “We are thrilled that Titanic Belfast has been certified as a Great Place to Work. This global accreditation is widely recognised as a measure of excellence in workplace culture and with 375 members of staff, it’s testament of the value we place on getting feedback to ensure that our employees are happy and have a positive experience at work.

“As an employer, we are committed to creating an engaged workforce - we support their career development, strive to promote from within and also provide great employee benefits – so it is fantastic that our teams are recognising this through this accreditation.

“From day one, our employees have played an important part of our success and are central to the first-class visitor experience we provide our guests from around the world. So it is fitting that we can also announce that we recently welcomed our eight millionth visitor and in addition to this, the visitor attraction has experienced its busiest year since we opened. I am confident that this is thanks to our great members of staff and the huge interest we’ve experienced for the reimagined Titanic Experience which opened in 2023 following a multi-million-pound refreshment programme.”

