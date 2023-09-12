Watch more videos on Shots!

Titanic Belfast has announced the introduction of a new school transport bursary to give schools in some of Northern Ireland’s most deprived areas the opportunity to apply for free transport to support them when visiting the world-leading attraction in the 2023/24 academic year.

The pilot scheme is being funded through Titanic Belfast’s new Community Impact Fund, which has been formed as part of Titanic Belfast’s Sustainable Strategy, and will support 15 schools by covering the costs of coach transport to and from Titanic Belfast on a school trip.

Schools that meet the criteria - which includes over 50% of the students in receipt of free school meals and living in Northern Ireland’s most deprived areas and within a 15-mile radius of Titanic Belfast – can apply by Saturday, September 30.

Titanic Belfast offers school visits throughout the academic year for self-guided tours and guided tours of the Titanic Experience and the Abandon Ship and Get The Message Workshops. It has also developed a full programme of resources and activities for classes to use before, during and after their visit.

Judith Owens MBE, chief executive of Titanic Belfast, said: “We recognise the additional pressure that the rising cost of living has put on families and schools across Northern Ireland. At Titanic Belfast we work closely with the hundreds of schools that visit us every year and have taken feedback on board from the growing number that sadly can’t afford to organise any school trips.

“We have identified transport as being one of the main barriers for the schools who can’t facilitate school trips and wanted to do something to help some of the schools who would like to bring their pupils to Titanic Belfast for an educational experience but aren’t in the financial position to do so. Therefore, we are delighted to introduce a new School Transport Bursary that will cover the cost of transport for 15 schools to and from Titanic Belfast. We have teamed up with McComb’s Coach Travel who is our transport partner for each school. Applications are now open and we invite schools to visit our website to check out the criteria and apply if they are eligible.”

