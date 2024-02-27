Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Titanic Belfast has announced that it has received MSC certified status for the fish it serves throughout its eateries and has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting local food producers and suppliers as part of its ongoing commitment to sustainability.

The world-leading visitor attraction, which last year became the first organisation on the island of Ireland to receive silver awards for the Green Tourism and Green Meetings accreditations, has committed to only working with sustainable suppliers and use local ingredients where possible to reduce air miles.

Garreth Wilson, executive head chef of Titanic Belfast, said: “As part of our journey to become more sustainable we are making a conscious effort to implement and showcase this across our food offering and in doing so we are helping to reduce food miles and support Northern Ireland’s economy through sustaining local jobs.

“We are delighted to have recently received MSC certified status for the fish we purchase through our supplier Lynas Foodservice, which is one of Northern Ireland’s sole MSC certified sustainable cod suppliers. This is in line with our aim of using 100% sustainability and ethically sourced seafood within our hospitality outlets and conferencing and banqueting business.”

“We are proud to work with an array of local suppliers who echo our commitment to sustainability. This includes K&G McAtamney Butchery which has committed to using 100% green energy in its factory with 30% coming from solar generation alone and 80% of its produce is sourced from the island of Ireland. We also work with Keenan Seafood, a business that works hard to source as much of their fish as locally as possible based on quality and sustainability and Ewing’s Seafood which prides itself on sourcing its produce from Portavogie and Kilkeel.

“At Titanic Belfast, we are taking steps to increase our sustainability every day. This includes removing all single-use plastic items from our business by 2025 and working to eliminate food waste throughout the building – for example we us with a ‘circular economy’ mentality across our banqueting and hospitality outlets to ensure as little product goes to waste as possible – and in doing so we are creating seasonally innovative menus for our customers.

Garreth Wilson, executive head chef of Titanic Belfast is pictured with Gareth Clements of Lynas Foodservice, Tracey Rogan of Keenan Seafood, Alvin Donaghy of K&G McAtamney and Crawford Ewing of Ewing’s Seafood as the world-leading visitor attraction announces it has received MSC certified status for the fish it serves throughout its eateries. Titanic Belfast has also reaffirmed its commitment to supporting local food producers and suppliers as part of its ongoing commitment to sustainability

